Torrential rain triggers localized waterlogging, landslide in Hue, Quang Tri

Floodwaters rushing down from the upper reaches of Bach Ma and prolonged downpours have triggered localized waterlogging in Phu Loc Commune, Hue City. Meanwhile, torrential rain has caused widespread flooding, prompting emergency evacuations.

In Hue City, floodwaters rushing down from the upper reaches of Bach Ma, together with prolonged downpours, have triggered localized waterlogging in Phu Loc Commune.

At 10:20 a.m. on October 16, floodwater overflowed onto National Highway 1A in the section passing through Phu Loc Commune, making it difficult for people and vehicles. Meanwhile, several roads have been inundated and locally isolated since 6 a.m. on the same day. Floodwater levels are continuing to rise rapidly.

Section of National Highway 1A in Phu Loc Commune has been inundated after heavy rain.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hiep, Chairman of the Phu Loc Commune People’s Committee, Hue City reported that persistent heavy rain from the night of October 15 through the morning of October 16 caused water levels in local rivers and streams to rise quickly, submerging numerous roads and creating fast-flowing currents.

Local authorities have instructed schools to allow students to stay home and are closely monitoring weather developments to respond proactively.

Prolonged heavy rainfall results in localized flooding across Phu Loc Commune, Hue City.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Phu Loc Commune People’s Committee, Cai Thi Cam Huong, stated that approximately 3,700 students in the commune began staying home on October 16. For those who had already arrived at school, local authorities required that schools only be dismissed once parents came to pick up their children.

The Phu Loc Commune authorities have mobilized forces and are ready to implement response measures to safeguard residents



Meanwhile, the neighboring province of Quang Tri, torrential rain causes widespread flooding, prompting emergency evacuations.

From the night of October 15 to the morning of October 16, Quang Tri Province experienced heavy to torrential rainfall, with amounts ranging from 10–70mm. Some locations recorded exceptionally high levels of 201mm.

The intense rain caused local flooding and disruptions along several mountainous roads, with landslides reported on Provincial Road 587.

Floodwaters rise at Ta Rut 2 spillway bridge in Ta Rut Commune.

Due to rapidly rising floodwaters, local authorities evacuated ten households with 46 residents from Huc Thuong Hamlet, Khe Sanh Commune, to safe areas.

At present, river water levels remain below alert level 1. Irrigation reservoirs have reached approximately 84.8 percent of their designed capacity, remaining within the safe operating range.

The Quang Tri Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has instructed localities to set up warning signs, guard flooded crossings, maintain 24/7 on-site monitoring teams, and be prepared to evacuate residents from high-risk areas if conditions worsen.

Heavy rain causes road landslides in Ta Rut Commune.

Also on the morning of October 16, heavy rain triggered multiple landslides along the western Ho Chi Minh Road in southern Quang Tri, blocking traffic in several sections. Functional forces are currently clearing debris and redirecting vehicles to ensure safe travel.

By Van Thang, Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong