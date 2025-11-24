Rainfall in Central region to ease from November 25

Weather forecasters said that from the evening of November 24, Northern Vietnam will experience a cold air mass, while rainfall in the Central region is expected to gradually decrease starting on November 25.

Satellite cloud image on November 24

On the morning of November 24, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that rain in the Central region continues but has narrowed in scope to the central coastal provinces, with reduced intensity compared to the heavy rains recorded between November 16 and 22. In the South-Central region, rainfall has already subsided, creating more favorable conditions for localities to address the aftermath.

Data from the regional monitoring network over the past 24 hours showed that rainfall was concentrated in Hue City, Da Nang City, and eastern Quang Ngai Province, with amounts ranging from 30 to 50 millimeters.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from early morning through late night on November 24, Hue City, Da Nang City, and eastern Quang Ngai Province will continue to see rainfall between 30 and 60 millimeters, with some areas exceeding 120 millimeters. On November 24, scattered showers are also expected in eastern Gia Lai, Dak Lak, and northern Khanh Hoa, with rainfall of 10 to 30 millimeters, and localized amounts surpassing 60 millimeters.

Forecasters noted that from the afternoon and evening of November 25, heavy rain in the Central region will show a clear decreasing trend.

In Northern Vietnam, the meteorological agency confirmed that a cold air mass is moving southward. By the afternoon and evening of November 24, this cold front will affect the Northeastern and North-Central regions, later spreading to the northwest and central coastal provinces. Northeasterly winds over land will reach levels 3–4, with coastal areas experiencing stronger winds at levels 4–5.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting added that the Northern and North-Central regions will generally remain dry during this period. From November 25, temperatures will drop, with widespread cold conditions and severe cold in high mountainous areas. The lowest temperatures are expected to range between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius, with some mountainous locations falling below 10 degrees Celsius. In Hanoi, conditions will remain mostly dry, with cold weather setting in from November 25 and minimum temperatures between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan