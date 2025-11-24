Weather

Floodwaters resurge in downstream areas of Ha Thanh River, Gia Lai

Having not recovered from the recently historic flood yet, multiple residential areas along suburban areas of Quy Nhon, Gia Lai Province, are once again facing heavy rainfall, with some locations deeply submerged.

Currently, all four neighborhoods in Quy Nhon Bac Ward, downstream areas of the Ha Thanh River, are heavily flooded and isolated.

On the morning of November 24, Director of the Gia Lai Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station Nguyen Dang Hung reported that last night, due to the influence of the easterly wind combined with cold air causing torrential rainfall and thunderstorms, water levels in the Ha Thanh River rose again.

Rainfall recorded at several points reached around 100mm, causing localized flooding in downstream areas, including Dieu Tri, Canh Vinh and several wards and communes around Quy Nhon urban area.

The area of Quy Nhon Bac Ward has been submerged again.
Mr. Nguyen Thai Dien, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quy Nhon Bac Ward, said that on the night of November 23, heavy rain caused floodwaters to rise rapidly, with some areas submerged up to one meter. Currently, all four neighborhoods are deeply flooded.

The armed forces are maintaining a standing readiness to assist residents in flood response. The authorities have mobilized all available personnel to help people mitigate the damage, he said.

Many roads and residential areas remain flooded on the morning of November 24.

According to him, the locality has just suffered severe losses from the flood between November 18 and November 22, and now it faces a new flood, creating great difficulties.

In the previous flood, more than 10,000 households across the ward were submerged; the flood caused three deaths and one injury, with significant infrastructure damage, and a full assessment has yet to be completed.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong

