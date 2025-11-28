Central coastal localities ramp up response to storm No. 15

Coastal provinces, including Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa, yesterday activated disaster prevention and emergency response measures in preparation for storm No. 15.

In Quang Ngai Province’s Ly Son Special Zone, there are currently 360 fishing vessels, including 15 taking shelter in the Paracel and Spratly islands, and 30 transport vessels anchored in inland safe harbors. The border guard forces are maintaining standby duty with 16 ships and military vehicles to respond to the storm.

At Thi Nai Lagoon and Quy Nhon Port channel in Gia Lai Province, vessels were escorted to safe areas within Quy Nhon Bay.

On Nhon Chau Island, residents have proactively prepared for storm No. 15 after suffering severe damage from storm No. 13. All vessels have been moved to the mainland in Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces; 112 basket boats have been relocated to higher ground.

On the same day, the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee declared an emergency for 77 communes and wards, mainly in the eastern part of the province.

Emergency response to storm No. 15 is also being urgently implemented in Dak Lak Province. In Song Cau Ward, all vessels anchored safely and residents are reinforcing their homes. All fishermen on aquaculture cages have moved ashore.

Fishermen in Dai Lanh Commune, Khanh Hoa Province secure their boats in preparation for storm No. 15. (Photo: Tien Thang)

In Khanh Hoa Province, the provincial People’s Committee issued a maritime ban starting from 7 a.m. on November 28. The province currently has 179 hazardous locations that require priority evacuation.

Facing the risk of landslides from storm No. 15, Deputy Director of the Quang Ngai Provincial Department of Construction Mai Van Ha stated that the department has directed road management units to mobilize machinery, equipment and materials to areas prone to landslides, ready to clear and reopen roads as needed.

On November 27, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc issued urgent instructions requiring the entire city administration to activate the highest emergency response level, preparing all necessary plans, supplies, equipment and personnel to handle any situation caused by storm No. 15.

By staff writers – Translated by Huyen Huong