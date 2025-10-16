Weather

Heavy rain causes localized flooding across Khanh Hoa Province

SGGPO

As of 9 a.m. on October 16, numerous streets in Bac Nha Trang and Nha Trang wards in Khanh Hoa Province were submerged under water as heavy rain, which began early in the morning, caused localized flooding in several areas.

On-site reporters noted that dozens of roads in Bac Nha Trang and Nha Trang wards were inundated, notably floodwaters reaching depths of 20–40 centimeters in some parts of Bac Nha Trang Ward.

dasua-00630-7807-9456.jpg
2 Thang 4 (April 2) Street in Bac Nha Trang Ward is flooded after heavy rain. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

Severe flooding was reported in several locations, including 2 Thang 4 (April 2) Street near Ponagar Tower, Pham Van Dong Street near Hon Chong, Nguyen Khuyen, Bac Son and Mai Xuan Thuong streets.

Functional forces were deployed to flooded sites to regulate traffic and prevent residents from entering deep or dangerous water zones.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on October 16, Khanh Hoa Province experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Over the next three to six hours, rain will persist, totaling 20–40mm, with some areas receiving more than 60mm.

In the following six hours, there is a risk of flash floods on small rivers and streams, as well as landslides on steep slopes in multiple areas.

>>> Below are some photos fearturing localized flooding across Khanh Hoa Province after heavy rains.

dasua-00584-3503-9337.jpg
dasua-00579-26-7999.jpg
dasua-00551-7201-4718.jpg
dasua-00519-2106-1654.jpg
dasua-00546-4975-3428.jpg
dasua-00515-9032-7327.jpg
dasua-00510-5855-6808.jpg
dasua-00588-7561-5273.jpg
dasua-00614-5221-8626.jpg
dasua-00599-800-7902.jpg
dasua-1202-7443-9344.jpg
dasua-8593-1756.jpg
Related News
By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Khanh Hoa Province heavy rain localized flooding

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn