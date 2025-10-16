Heavy rain causes localized flooding across Khanh Hoa Province

As of 9 a.m. on October 16, numerous streets in Bac Nha Trang and Nha Trang wards in Khanh Hoa Province were submerged under water as heavy rain, which began early in the morning, caused localized flooding in several areas.

On-site reporters noted that dozens of roads in Bac Nha Trang and Nha Trang wards were inundated, notably floodwaters reaching depths of 20–40 centimeters in some parts of Bac Nha Trang Ward.

2 Thang 4 (April 2) Street in Bac Nha Trang Ward is flooded after heavy rain. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

Severe flooding was reported in several locations, including 2 Thang 4 (April 2) Street near Ponagar Tower, Pham Van Dong Street near Hon Chong, Nguyen Khuyen, Bac Son and Mai Xuan Thuong streets.

Functional forces were deployed to flooded sites to regulate traffic and prevent residents from entering deep or dangerous water zones.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on October 16, Khanh Hoa Province experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Over the next three to six hours, rain will persist, totaling 20–40mm, with some areas receiving more than 60mm.

In the following six hours, there is a risk of flash floods on small rivers and streams, as well as landslides on steep slopes in multiple areas.

>>> Below are some photos fearturing localized flooding across Khanh Hoa Province after heavy rains.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong