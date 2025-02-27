Humid, foggy conditions forecast to return to Northern region

Foggy and humid conditions are forecast to return to Northern Vietnam and intensify over the next one or two days.

On February 27, weather conditions in the capital city of Hanoi and across the Northern region began to warm up compared to previous days, with the lowest temperature of 15 degrees Celsius. As forecast, by the morning of February 28, temperatures will continue to rise to 18 degrees Celsius or 20 degrees Celsius.

The phenomenon of drizzle and high humidity occurs frequently in the Northern region at the end of February and early March each year.

According to data from the U.S. Global Forecast System, Northern Vietnam including the capital city of Hanoi will experience deep clouds without sunshine and high relative humidity in the next two days. Some places will be covered by fog, drizzle and high humidity conditions.

The main cause of this phenomenon is cold air weakening.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting also indicated that the rainy conditions could persist until late March due to the continental cold high-pressure system bringing prolonged drizzle, mist and high humidity.

From late February to mid-March, total rainfall over the Northeastern and Central regions is expected to be 10-30 mm above the average rainfall in previous years.

From now until March 20, unseasonal rain and thunderstorms may occur in the Central and Southern regions.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong