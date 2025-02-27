Weather

Humid, foggy conditions forecast to return to Northern region

SGGPO

Foggy and humid conditions are forecast to return to Northern Vietnam and intensify over the next one or two days.

On February 27, weather conditions in the capital city of Hanoi and across the Northern region began to warm up compared to previous days, with the lowest temperature of 15 degrees Celsius. As forecast, by the morning of February 28, temperatures will continue to rise to 18 degrees Celsius or 20 degrees Celsius.

img-7321-8640-8764.jpg
The phenomenon of drizzle and high humidity occurs frequently in the Northern region at the end of February and early March each year.

According to data from the U.S. Global Forecast System, Northern Vietnam including the capital city of Hanoi will experience deep clouds without sunshine and high relative humidity in the next two days. Some places will be covered by fog, drizzle and high humidity conditions.

The main cause of this phenomenon is cold air weakening.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting also indicated that the rainy conditions could persist until late March due to the continental cold high-pressure system bringing prolonged drizzle, mist and high humidity.

From late February to mid-March, total rainfall over the Northeastern and Central regions is expected to be 10-30 mm above the average rainfall in previous years.

From now until March 20, unseasonal rain and thunderstorms may occur in the Central and Southern regions.

Related News
By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

foggy and humid conditions Northern Vietnam unseasonal rain and thunderstorms prolonged drizzle mist and high humidity

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn