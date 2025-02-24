Unseasonal heavy rains cause flooding, crop damage in Central Vietnam

Quang Nam Provincial Hydrometeorological Station reported that cold air had affected most areas in the Central Coastal Region, causing localized heavy rainfall in parts of the province, on February 24.

Song Tranh No.2 hydropower reservoir

Throughout the day, the cold air mass continued to impact Quang Nam, bringing scattered showers and moderate rainfall, with some areas experiencing heavy downpours. The weather remained cold at night and in the early morning. From now until February 25, rain is expected across the province, with localized heavy rainfall in some areas.

Due to the heavy rain, three hydropower plants in Quang Nam have announced reservoir operations in accordance with Decision No.1865/QD-TTg, issued on December 23, 2019, by the Prime Minister, which regulates the coordinated operation of reservoirs in the Vu Gia – Thu Bon River basin.

Song Tranh Hydropower Company began operating Song Tranh No.2 reservoir to maintain its normal water level at 175 meters, with operations starting at 9 a.m. on February 24. The discharge flow rate through the spillway is expected to range from 10 to 250 cubic meters per second.

Dak Mi Hydropower JSC started operating the Dak Mi No.4 reservoir from 4:30 a.m. on February 24, maintaining the water level below +258 meters. The expected discharge flow rate through the spillway ranges from 20 to 300 cubic meters per second.

Song Tranh No.4 Hydropower JSC began operating Song Tranh No.4 reservoir at 8:30 a.m. on February 24 to keep the water level below the normal threshold of 46.5 meters. The total expected discharge flow rate is between 350 and 450 cubic meters per second, including 298 cubic meters per second through two turbines and 52 to 152 cubic meters per second through the spillway, depending on inflows to the reservoir.

The Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center (Institute of Geophysics) reported a 3.0-magnitude earthquake in Nam Tra My District, Quang Nam Province, on February 24. The earthquake occurred at 9:18 a.m. at coordinates 15.178 degrees North latitude and 108.078 degrees East longitude, with a focal depth of approximately 8.1 km. The disaster risk level was classified as zero, and the center continues to monitor the situation. Recently, multiple earthquakes have occurred in Nam Tra My District, Quang Nam Province. Earlier, on February 22, at 8:23:16 a.m., a 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at coordinates 15.196 degrees North latitude and 108.045 degrees East longitude, with a focal depth of about 8.1 km in Nam Tra My District. Later the same day, at 9:29:05 a.m., another 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck the same location at the same depth. Both incidents were classified as having a disaster risk level of zero.

Despite being in the middle of spring, heavy and prolonged rains in Phu Yen province have severely damaged thousands of hectares of rice fields.

The Phu Yen Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue reported that from 7 p.m. on February 22 to 7 a.m. on February 24, the province experienced heavy to torrential rainfall, ranging from 80 to 150mm, with some areas exceeding 150mm, including An Xuan at 183mm and Son Dinh at 184.6mm. This caused water levels in the province’s rivers to rise rapidly.

Rice fields in Tay Hoa District are flooded and damaged due to unseasonal rain.

Extreme weather has significantly impacted the 2024-2025 winter-spring rice crop, with around 3,040 hectares in Tay Hoa, Phu Hoa, Tuy An districts, and Dong Hoa Town suffering damage. Additionally, approximately 1,250 hectares of other crops have been affected.

Tuy An District also suffers damage to rice fields and crops following prolonged rainfall.

Over the next 6 to 12 hours, water levels in the Ban Thach River may approach level-2 flood warnings. Local authorities are continuing damage assessments and implementing response measures to mitigate flooding and landslides.

Tay Hoa District officials and relevant agencies conducted on-site inspections to assess the damage caused by the unseasonal rains, on the morning of February 24. A representative from the district’s Department of Agriculture and Environment confirmed that rice and cassava crops were the most affected.

Water levels in the mountainous district of Song Hinh are flowing downstream on February 24.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hoang, Vice Chairman of the Tuy An District People’s Committee, stated that agencies are continuing evaluations. “We are actively assessing the situation and will provide a detailed report by the end of February 24,” he said.

Authorities in Tay Hoa District put up warning signs for residents.

Phu Yen Province is closely monitoring hydropower reservoirs, tracking rainfall and flood developments in river basins, and regulating water discharge as per established protocols. The province has 51 irrigation reservoirs, including four with capacities exceeding 10 million cubic meters, currently storing between 78 percent and 100 percent of their capacity: My Lam at 95.5 percent, Dong Tron at 94 percent, Phu Xuan at 99 percent, and Suoi Vuc at 77 percent. Authorities are maintaining close surveillance of weather conditions, issuing warnings about heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides, and implementing proactive response measures to ensure safety and minimize damage to lives and property.

