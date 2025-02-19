Weather

Unseasonal rain in Southern region to last until early March

SGGP

Unseasonal rain across the Southern region is expected to persist until around March 2.

After that, rainfall will decrease but may return on March 6, with a probability of about 20 percent.

Meanwhile, the areas without rain will continue seeing hot and sunny weather.

mua.jpg

According to reports from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, on February 18, the Northern region continued experiencing prolonged drizzle and high humidity, causing inconvenience for daily life and travel.

In the capital city of Hanoi, dense layers of fog and scattered rains made roads slippery, posing traffic unsafety due to reduced visibility.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting alerted persistent drizzle and high humidity until February 22.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

