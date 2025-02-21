Weather

Persistent fog engulfing Hanoi causes inconvenience in daily life

SGGPO

The capital city of Hanoi experienced an overcast morning on February 21 with patchy dense fog without sun.

Fog envelops the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: Phuc Hau)

Chilling temperatures ranged between 15 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius.

The capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta have suffered from persistent drizzle and dense fog, leading to high humidity. The slippery and wet roads have caused inconvenience in daily life and travel for residents.

Residential buildings shrouded in dense fog. (photo: Phuc Hau)

The patchy dense layers of fog have reduced vehicle visibility in several areas, especially on highways. Residential buildings shrouded in dense fog. The humidity level remains very high, exceeding 80 percent.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting alerted that a cold wave would intensify in Northern Vietnam, starting on February 21 and over the weekend, causing persistent drizzle and high humidity.

By February 23 and February 24, one more cold wave will hit the entire Northern region.

Meanwhile, the Central localities from Thanh Hoa to Hue are experiencing scattered rain. From February 22, areas from Da Nang to Khanh Hoa will see moderate to heavy rains.

The Central Highlands and Southern regions remain sunny days. Some areas in the South are hot and humid, as temperatures range from 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. Localized thunderstorms may occur in the late afternoon.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

