Ho Chi Minh City’s Tet Festival 2026 opens

HCMC’s annual Tet Festival opened at the city’s Youth Cultural House on February 1, honoring Vietnamese cultural identities during Tet holidays and showcasing beautiful images of a peaceful spring in the southern metropolis to visitors.

Calligraphy masters from the Youth Cultural House Calligraphy Club offer traditional New Year calligraphy at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Held under the theme “Beauty of the Past in Today’s Brilliance,” the Tet (Vietnamese Lunar New Year) Festival 2026 continues to preserve and promote Vietnam’s traditional cultural values while infusing them with a contemporary, youthful, and creative spirit. The event runs from February 1 to February 21 (from the 1st day of the last month to the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Throughout the festival, a wide range of artistic programs will be presented, such as Don ca tai tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music), Hue royal court music, ca tru (ceremonial singing), kylin and dragon dance, music performances, and fashion shows, among others. These activities recreate the festive atmosphere of Tet across Vietnam’s three regions and introduce spring visitors to several elements of Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House, Nguyen Hong Phuc, speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House, Nguyen Hong Phuc, said that after 18 years of continuous organization, the Vietnamese Tet Festival has become a familiar cultural place with the arrival of spring each year, helping to spread the traditional cultural and artistic values of Vietnam’s Lunar New Year.

The festival has become a distinctive cultural hallmark of Ho Chi Minh City when spring arrives. It serves as an opportunity to promote the city’s image, its people, and the cultural beauty of a modern metropolis, while also injecting fresh energy and renewed motivation for residents as the city enters a new era, an era of national aspiration and growth, he added.

Kylin and dragon perfomance at the festival (Photo: SGGP)

Beyond festive celebrations, the Vietnamese Tet Festival is closely linked to a range of social welfare initiatives aimed at supporting children, students, workers, and disadvantaged people, helping to spread a spirit of compassion and solidarity during the Lunar New Year.

On the opening day, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross and the Vuot Song (Rising Above the Waves) project, presented gifts to 100 children with disabilities and those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Each recipient received a cash gift of VND1 million along with Vinamilk products, sponsored by PetroVietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo, also known as Phu My Fertilizer).

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh