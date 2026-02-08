Peach blossoms and hot air balloons light up Can Gio Spring Festival

Thousands of visitors flocked to Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio yesterday to admire 300 peach blossom trees in full bloom and experience Vietnam’s first hot air balloon festival at a Lunar New Year celebration running through February 28.

The most impressive highlight for visitors was the appearance of 300 peach blossom trees from Northern Vietnam, currently in full bloom. Transported thousands of kilometers south, the characteristic red color of the peach blossoms created a beautiful scene, attracting many visitors to stop and capture unique moments and memories.

According to the organizers, the Can Gio Spring Festival is a unique cultural and tourism activity, organized in the context of Can Gio gradually establishing itself as a marine ecological urban area and a new tourist destination of Ho Chi Minh City.

Through a series of "festivals within festivals," the program contributes to promoting the image of Can Gio – a green, friendly ecological land with rich potential for sustainable tourism development.

The festival space is a unique cultural fusion, with 300 vibrant yellow apricot blossom trees from the South placed alongside 300 Northern peach trees, creating a spring scene rich in national identity. The centerpiece of this year's flower route is a 150-year-old Phu Quy apricot tree, transported directly from An Giang. This is recognized as the largest ancient yellow apricot tree in the Mekong Delta region to date, attracting the attention of many people.

Besides admiring the flowers, visitors can also experience the Hot Air Balloon Festival, the first of its kind in a spring festival celebrating the Lunar New Year here. With 22 large, colorful hot air balloons, visitors will not only have unique photo opportunities but also the chance to admire the panoramic view of the flower-lined road, Can Gio beach, and lush green landscape from above. Especially during peak days such as the opening day (February 7-8), Valentine's Day (February 14), and New Year's Eve (February 15), paragliding demonstrations will further excite visitors. The organizers have also provided all necessary equipment and support staff to serve visitors.

The event runs from February 7 to February 28, 2026, serving locals and tourists during the traditional Lunar New Year.

By Tam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan