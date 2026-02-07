Tourism sector sets new record with nearly 2.5 million int’l visitors in January

The Indian market continues its sharp expansion, surging by more than 80 percent from a year earlier to nearly 88,000 arrivals, underscoring its significant potential in Vietnam’s strategy to diversify source markets. (Photo: SGGP)

The result underscores the growing appeal of Vietnam and reflects the effectiveness of policy measures, promotional efforts, and the robust recovery of international markets from the start of the year.

According to official statistics, international arrivals in January 2026 rose 21.4 percent from the previous month and 18.5 percent year-on-year. Air travel remained the dominant mode, accounting for nearly 80 percent of total arrivals, highlighting the impact of expanded and restored international flight routes. Land arrivals nearly doubled compared to the same period last year, indicating strong travel flows from neighboring countries and ASEAN, while sea arrivals increased by around 30 percent, maintaining momentum in the cruise tourism segment.

The Asian market remained the backbone of Vietnam’s inbound tourism, accounting for about 1.8 million arrivals, or more than 73 percent of total international visitors.

The South Korean market retained its position as the largest source market, with nearly 490,000 arrivals, posting strong growth both month on month and year on year. Japan recorded robust gains, while China, despite a slight year-on-year decline, still ranked second with close to 460,000 visitors.

Notably, the Indian market continued its sharp expansion, surging by more than 80 percent from a year earlier to nearly 88,000 arrivals, underscoring its significant potential in Vietnam’s strategy to diversify source markets. The European market emerged as a major growth driver, with arrivals reaching around 424,000, up nearly 60 percent year-on-year. Key markets, including Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, all posted double-digit growth, with particularly strong increases from Russia and Poland.

Arrivals from the Americas and Oceania also recorded steady growth, with the United States remaining a key long-haul source market.

With strong momentum from the start of the year, Vietnam’s tourism sector is clearly transitioning from recovery to a phase of growth and competitiveness, laying a solid foundation for achieving its development targets in 2026 and the years ahead.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh