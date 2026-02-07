Khanh Hoa unveils tourism development strategy for 2026–2030

On February 6, Khanh Hoa Province announced its Tourism Development Strategy for the 2026–2030 period, with a vision to 2045, aimed at establishing a unified framework for tourism planning, investment, and promotion across the province.

On February 6, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee announces its Tourism Development Strategy for the 2026–2030 period, with a vision to 2045, aimed at establishing a unified framework for tourism planning, investment, and promotion across the province. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the strategy, Khanh Hoa aims to become an international hub for marine tourism and services by 2030, ranking among the country’s top five localities for tourism development and gradually establishing itself as a leading destination in Southeast Asia. Tourism is identified as a spearhead sector of the provincial economy, built on the foundation of the marine economy.

Key targets include total tourism revenue of around US$9 billion; a 20 percent contribution to GRDP; 33 million visitor arrivals; an average stay of four to five days; visitor spending 1.5 to two times higher than in 2025; an accommodation capacity of about 100,000 rooms with 75 percent meeting three- to five-star standards; and the creation of more than 300,000 jobs.

The Bahamas-flagged Norwegian Sun and Dutch-flagged Westerdam cruise ships dock at Cam Ranh International Port in Khanh Hoa Province on January 25. (Photo: SGGP)

Since the beginning of 2026, Khanh Hoa has welcomed seven international cruise ships, with more than 13,875 passengers disembarking to visit local attractions. According to cruise line registrations, the province is expected to receive an additional 35 international cruise calls this year, signaling a positive outlook for the recovery and growth of its cruise tourism sector.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh