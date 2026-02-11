Travel

Con Dao Special Zone, HCMC welcomes first international cruise ship of 2026

Con Dao Special Zone in Ho Chi Minh City welcomed the high-end cruise ship Le Jacques Cartier at noon on February 10.

The international ship operated by the French cruise line Compagnie du Ponant. After docking at Dam Port, the ship carrying more than 100 international tourists to visit and explore Con Dao. This marked the first international cruise ship to arrive in Con Dao in 2026.

1235330993889209229-5616-7302.jpg
Luxury cruise ship Le Jacques Cartier becomes first international vessel to arrive in Con Dao Special Zone in 2026.

The luxury cruise ship Le Jacques Cartier, featuring a modern and elegant design, is 131.46 meters long and 18 meters wide. Carrying more than 200 passengers and crew, the vessel departed from Singapore on February 8, with Con Dao as its first stop in Vietnam.

Upon the ship’s arrival, leaders of Con Dao Special Zone and relevant authorities organized a formal welcoming ceremony and swiftly assisted with the necessary procedures for passengers and crew.

2389862493354405824-8653-7142.jpg
International cruise passengers from Le Jacques Cartier receive a warm welcome in Con Dao Special Zone.

During their stay in Con Dao Special Zone, visitors will tour prominent attractions, including historical relic sites, explore the natural beauty of Con Dao National Park, relax on pristine beaches, and experience local culture and cuisine.

The arrival of Le Jacques Cartier highlights Con Dao’s increasing attractiveness on the global cruise tourism map, while the high-end cruise market fits Ho Chi Minh City’s strategy of positioning the island as an international-standard tourism destination.

3743721707994576254-370-9083.jpg
3008362292024801386-1-935-4537.jpg
cfe2326e6e75e02bb964-4511-3705.jpg
International tourists from Le Jacques Cartier tour Con Dao.

In 2025, Con Dao welcomed more than 612,000 visitors, including approximately 25,600 international tourists. The arrival of Le Jacques Cartier in the early days of 2026 is seen as a promising start to a vibrant year for Con Dao’s tourism sector.

Following its stop in Con Dao, Le Jacques Cartier will continue its journey to Ho Chi Minh City, Quy Nhon, Da Nang, Chan May Bay and Ha Long Bay.

By Manh Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

