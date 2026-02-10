HCMC leader attends “Spring of Solidarity – Compassionate Tet” festival

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vice Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet this morning attended the “Spring of Solidarity – Compassionate Tet” Festival, along with residents in Binh Chanh Commune.

From early morning, numerous residents gathered to experience Tet booths in the festival. Amid joyful greetings, everyone eagerly awaited the warm and meaningful Tet gifts from the city.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (4th, R) presents Tet gifts to residents of Binh Chanh Commune. Photo: L.V.

At the event, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet extended her wishes for good health, happiness, and a joyful, reunited and compassionate spring to the residents.

She noted that in 2025, Binh Chanh Commune achieved many positive results in socio-economic development, while the Tet care for policy beneficiary families, near-poor households and disadvantaged workers was implemented in a timely and thoughtful manner, helping to spread the spirit of sharing within the community.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, the Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee commended the efforts of the local authorities and residents in building a united and compassionate residential area, promoting self-governance, actively participating in patriotic emulation movements, and maintaining a green, clean, beautiful, civilized and friendly living environment.

Expressing her confidence, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet said that in 2026, the hamlets would continue to uphold the spirit of solidarity, with each resident joining hands with local authorities to maintain security and order, protect the environment, and care for one another in daily life, thereby contributing to the building of increasingly prosperous and happy residential communities.

On this occasion, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Chanh Commune presented 387 Tet gift packages to disadvantaged residents.

Tet gifts are presented to residents of Binh Chanh Commune. Photo: L.V.

The festival featured a wide range of lively activities, including decorating a “Tet Street Corner,” a banh tet (round glutinous rice cake) wrapping contest, five-fruit tray arrangements, calligraphy writing and decorative miniature landscapes, creating a vibrant community space rich in the colors of spring.

Earlier, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet also attended the inauguration ceremony of a solar-powered street lighting project along the service road running parallel to the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway in Hamlet 10, Binh Chanh Commune.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet attends the inauguration ceremony of a solar-powered street lighting project along a residential service road. (Photo: SGGP/Cam Nuong)

The installation of 25 solar-powered lights along the road of approximately 600 meters has a total cost of about VND100 million (US$3,872) funded through social contributions, helping to ensure safer travel for local residents.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong