Top 10 most searched domestic destinations for National Reunification holiday

Data from Booking.com shows that Vietnamese travelers continue to favor beach, highland and culturally rich urban destinations during the National Reunification (April 30) and May Day holidays.

Topping the list is Da Nang, which maintains its number one position thanks to its beautiful beaches, favorable weather and well-developed tourism infrastructure. Following closely is Da Lat, known for its year-round cool climate, making it an ideal retreat from the heat.

Hue is among the most searched destinations by travelers during this period. (Photo: Thu Ha)

Other highly searched destinations include Nha Trang, Hue, Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City, Mui Ne, Ninh Binh and Ha Long, reflecting a wide range of travel preferences from seaside relaxation to nature exploration and cultural discovery.

Coinciding with Hung Kings' Commemoration Day, this year’s extended holiday offers travelers more flexibility in planning their trips.

About 33 percent of travelers prefer short domestic trips, reflecting a trend of making the most of the holiday by visiting multiple destinations.

Tourist boat pier in Ha Long (Photo: Thu Ha)

The search trends confirm that domestic tourism remains the top choice during the holiday, particularly for familiar, accessible destinations suitable for families and groups of friends.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong