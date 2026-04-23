HCMC rolls out tourism promotions for April 30, May 1 holidays

Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector is rolling out a coordinated stimulus campaign, diversifying products and strengthening linkages across its service ecosystem ahead of the April 30–May 1 holiday peak.

Mr. Tran Ngoc Dong Quan, Head of the Travel Management Division under the HCMC Department of Tourism, speaks at the press briefing.

At a press briefing on April 23 co-hosted by the municipal Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization and the Department of Culture and Sports, officials outlined preparations for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1).

Mr. Tran Ngoc Dong Quan, Head of the Travel Management Division under the city’s Department of Tourism, said the industry has proactively refreshed its offerings with a strong emphasis on thematic experiences and cultural-historical depth.

Travel firms have introduced a wide range of curated products, including the popular “Saigon Special Forces” tour series, Retro Rides city experiences, and the “I Love Ho Chi Minh City” itineraries linking the urban core with nearby destinations. Stimulus packages offering discounts of up to 41 percent are being widely promoted, with entry-level prices starting from VND599,000.

For international visitors, signature products such as Free Walking Tours, Saigon by Night Retro Rides, Cho Lon Night Tours, Underground Escape, and standard city tours continue to be upgraded in both content and service quality. The city is also prioritizing high-experience tourism lines, notably heritage-focused tours and vintage vehicle journeys that highlight Saigon’s unique character.

Notably, new premium offerings have been introduced, including helicopter sightseeing tours combined with five-star river cruises to create integrated “water-air” experiences. These are designed to elevate the city’s image as a modern, dynamic, and distinctive urban destination.

HCMC has launched helicopter tours offering aerial views of the city.

In the accommodation segment, hotels—particularly in the 3–5 star range—are rolling out attractive promotions targeting domestic travelers. Popular packages such as “Staycation” and “Book in Advance” are offering discounts of 20 to 50 percent for direct bookings through official channels.

The city has also partnered with technology firms to launch a “Travel Pass” program for international visitors, providing bundled incentives worth up to VND2.5 million per guest. The package integrates transportation, dining, and shopping services, helping to deliver a seamless travel experience.

Meanwhile, major attractions are introducing their own promotional campaigns. Suoi Tien Tourist Area plans to distribute 10,000 gift portions to early visitors during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, and offer 1,000 free entry tickets on April 30 to guests wearing red shirts with yellow stars. Dam Sen Cultural Park is offering discounts of up to 50 percent and free entry for certain organized groups.

At the Cu Chi Tunnels, special programs such as the “War Zone Moonlight” night tour, mini zoo, sports shooting, and Khmer cultural experiences will be held. The Independence Palace will host a themed exhibition showcasing historical images and documents marking the events of April 30, 1975.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan