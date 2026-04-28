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Hanoi launches immersive “Reunion Train” for historic April holidays

SGGPO

Amid the April celebrations, Hanoi’s “Reunion Train” experience is drawing residents and visitors into a journey through the emotions and memories of a historic chapter in the country’s past.

Designed for the major holidays of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), the train journey serves as a symbolic passage back to the sacred milestones that shaped the nation.

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The train carriages are decorated with images and slogans evoking different phases of wartime resistance, recreating the heroic atmosphere of a defining era. The experience recalls the historic moment of national reunification, when North and South were united and millions of families were overwhelmed with the joy of reunion.

A key highlight of the journey lies in its experiential storytelling approach. Passengers can quite literally “touch” history through recreated spaces and interactive activities, including encounters with the iconic image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers during specially organized holiday programs.

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Young people check in during the Hanoi train journey. (Photo: Ho Diep)

The journey also introduces a fresh approach to cultural tourism in the capital, offering immersive experiences that allow younger generations to engage with history through their senses and emotions. The blend of nostalgia and modern presentation has quickly captured public interest, turning the train into a standout check-in attraction during the holiday period.

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The train departs from Hanoi Railway Station. (Photo: Ho Diep)

Participants can explore historical settings, stop at locations reminiscent of ancient Hanoi, and enjoy familiar local treats such as Trang Tien ice cream, roasted sweet potatoes, che lam cakes (sticky-rice ginger-peanut bars), xu xe or phu the (husband and wife) cakes, and lotus tea, which add richness to the overall experience.

The program runs until May 3, departing from Hanoi Railway Station.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

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National Reunification Day Hanoi Railway Station reunion train Hanoi April 30

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