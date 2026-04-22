Short-distance train fares reduced by up to 35 percent thanks to AI application

Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has announced that the railway sector has implemented a “Flexible Pricing” feature on its online ticketing system, offering attractive discounts of up to 35 percent for short-distance routes.

The pilot program is currently applied to North–South passenger trains SE5, SE6, SE7, and SE8, running from now until May 15. It will later be expanded to other train services.

Flexible pricing is based on real-time ticket sales for each seat on a given train. When a seat or berth is purchased for long-distance travel covering more than 70 percent of the route, the remaining short-distance segments are automatically scanned by an AI system, which applies deep discounts. These discounted seats are displayed in light green, along with the exact amount of the fare reduction.

According to Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, the application of AI-driven dynamic pricing enables short-distance passengers to purchase tickets at significantly lower prices.

Initial pilot results indicate an increase of approximately 10 percent in seat utilization efficiency.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh