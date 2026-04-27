Progress on transport infrastructure connecting Da Lat urged to accelerate

In preparation for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1) holidays, efforts have been accelerated to improve key transport routes leading to Da Lat.

After more than four months of construction, Xuan Huong Bridge on National Highway 20—located along the Mimosa Pass section in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province—has been completed and is now open to normal vehicular traffic. (Photo: SGGP)

To facilitate smoother travel during the holiday period, the upgrading and renovation of major gateway routes connecting central and southern localities to Da Lat in Lam Dong Province—including National Highways 27C, 28B, and 20—have been expedited and are now largely completed.

Along National Highway 20, bridges under the project to upgrade the Mimosa Pass section, along with several related works, have been completed on time. Bottlenecks associated with site clearance at Dai Nga Bridge at Km129+500, Bao Lam Commune 2, and Dai Ninh Bridge at Km189+100, Duc Trong Commune, have been resolved. Newly constructed bridge sections have been put into operation in parallel with the existing ones.

Meanwhile, at Xuan Huong Bridge in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, landslide-affected sections along Mimosa Pass since 2025 have also been promptly remedied and completed for operation just ahead of the holiday period. These efforts have contributed to ensuring smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow along National Highway 20.

On National Highway 27C, the section crossing Khanh Le Pass, connecting Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa provinces, after a prolonged period of disruption caused by heavy rains and landslides at multiple locations, traffic has now returned to normal.

Vehicles are able to travel smoothly along the route, and the previous nighttime traffic restrictions over Khanh Le Pass have also been lifted, helping to further facilitate connectivity between the two provinces.

In the context of the temporary closure of Lien Khuong International Airport for upgrades, which has led to increased traffic volume on several national highways, the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee has directed the Department of Construction to expedite the completion of transport infrastructure investment and upgrading projects across the province.

Priority is to be given to key projects, including the upgrading of National Highways 28B and 27C, as well as repairs on National Highway 20, Mimosa Pass, and Ta Nung Pass, alongside intra-provincial routes, in order to ensure smooth, safe, and uninterrupted traffic flow.

The Project Management Unit 7 under the Ministry of Construction reported that the Ho Chi Minh City – Van Phong Expressway in Khanh Hoa Province, stretching approximately 463 km, still lacks fully equipped rest stops, even as traffic volume is forecast to rise sharply during the Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1) holidays.

At present, the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay section has relatively complete rest areas at Km 41+200 in both directions; however, fuel stations at these sites have temporarily ceased operations.

Meanwhile, on the Phan Thiet–Dau Giay section, the rest stop at Km47+500 remains under construction. On the Phan Thiet–Vinh Hao section, the rest area project at Km144 has yet to be implemented due to site clearance constraints.

Across the Cam Lam – Vinh Hao, Nha Trang – Cam Lam, and Nha Trang – Van Phong sections, facilities are largely limited to temporary rest stops, with no fuel stations available, posing challenges for motorists during peak travel periods.

In light of the above situation, the Traffic Police Department has advised drivers to thoroughly inspect their vehicles—particularly fuel levels, tires, and braking systems—before entering expressways and to proactively plan appropriate rest stops along their journey.

In case of incidents, motorists are instructed to move their vehicles into the emergency lane, activate hazard warning lights, and place warning signs at a minimum distance of 150 meters. Drivers are also encouraged to contact the hotline 1900.8099 for timely assistance.

By Nguyen Tien, Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh