Tan Son Nhat Airport expected to welcome 125,000 passengers daily during holiday

During the upcoming holidays, the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), and Int'l Workers’ Day (May 1), passenger traffic at Tan Son Nhat Airport is projected to surge significantly, reflecting strong travel demand.

Passengers waiting to board at Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 24 (Photo: SGGP)

During the three peak travel days, April 24, April 29, and May 3, the airport’s total flight operations are projected to reach around 770 flights per day.

On April 24, Tan Son Nhat International Airport announced that during the peak service period for the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), and International Workers’ Day (May 1) holidays, from April 24 to May 3, operational throughput at the airport is projected to increase sharply, averaging around 750 flights per day, up 12 percent compared to the current flight schedule.

Of the total, domestic flights are expected to account for approximately 450 flights per day, while international services are projected at around 300 flights daily. Notably, the three peak days, on April 24, April 29, and May 3, could see total flight movements rise to as high as 770 flights per day.

Regarding passenger traffic, Tan Son Nhat International Airport is expected to handle an average of approximately 125,000 passengers per day, representing a 14 percent increase compared to current levels.

Of the total, domestic passengers are projected at around 75,000 per day, while international arrivals and departures are estimated at approximately 50,000 per day. On peak days, total passenger throughput could reach up to 130,000 per day.

Passengers pass through the security screening checkpoint at Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

To meet the sharp increase in passenger volume, Tan Son Nhat International Airport has developed a detailed operational plan, closely coordinating with airlines and ground service providers to ensure aviation security, safety, and service standards. Flight coordination is being continuously updated to minimize congestion during peak hours.

The Immigration Department of Vietnam under the Ministry of Public Security has decided to implement Level 1 enhanced aviation security measures nationwide from April 29 through May 4, 2026.

The airport is also stepping up the application of technology in passenger services, including the deployment of Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) at Terminals T1, T2, and T3, as well as the introduction of biometric identification in the boarding process at Terminal T3.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport well in advance of departure time, ensure all necessary travel documents are prepared, prioritize online check-in, comply with aviation security regulations, and avoid carrying prohibited items.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh