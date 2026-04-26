Holiday travel surge strains roads and airports across country

During the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and April 30–May 1 holidays, Vietnam is witnessing a sharp rise in passenger traffic, with airports handling record flight volumes and major highways and tourist destinations packed with travelers.

Passengers passing through security checkpoints at Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Passenger traffic at Tan Son Nhat Airport is expected to surge during the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the April 30–May 1 holiday period, according to airport representatives. From April 24 to May 3, flight operations are projected to reach an average of about 750 flights per day, marking a 12 percent increase over current levels.

From early morning to noon on April 25, the first day of the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day holiday, traffic density increased significantly on the main roads leading into Hanoi. On Pham Hung, Giai Phong, the elevated section of Ring Road 3, and the access road to Vinh Tuy Bridge, vehicles lined up for long distances and moved slowly.

Similarly, National Highways 1, 5, 6, and 32, as well as the Phap Van - Cau Gie and Hanoi - Hai Phong expressways, also experienced heavy traffic, with some sections congested, but no prolonged traffic jams occurred.

In particular, the Hanoi-Lao Cai expressway saw a sharp increase in traffic, tripling compared to normal days, as people began flocking to the Hung Kings' Ancestral Temple historical site in Phu Tho Province to attend the Hung Kings' Commemoration Ceremony.

On the same day, many tourist destinations in the Mekong Delta region were packed with visitors. In Can Tho City, from early morning, tourist spots such as Con Son Island, My Khanh, and Cai Rang floating market were crowded with tourists enjoying themselves. According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City, the highlight of this year's holiday was the 13th Southern Traditional Cake Festival, attracting a large number of local people and tourists.

In An Giang Province, Phu Quoc Special Zone continued to be a popular destination for tourists during the holiday. Representatives from Phu Quoc Airport stated that during this year's holiday period, the number of flights and passengers passing through the airport is projected to increase by approximately 32 percent and 44 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2025.

On average, the airport handles about 118 flights per day, potentially reaching 130 flights per day on peak days, equivalent to about 22,000 passengers per day, primarily on routes from Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, and Da Nang.

According to representatives from Tan Son Nhat Airport, during the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day and the April 30 - May 1 holiday (from April 24 to May 3), the volume of operations is expected to increase significantly, averaging about 750 flights per day, a 12 percent increase compared to the current level.

On the three peak travel days—April 24 and April 29 for outbound traffic, and May 3 for inbound—flight volumes could rise to about 770 per day. Passenger numbers are expected to average roughly 125,000 daily, a 14 percent increase, including around 75,000 domestic travelers and 50,000 international passengers. On the busiest days, total passenger traffic could reach as high as 130,000 per day.

To meet the increased travel demand, Tan Son Nhat Airport has coordinated with airlines and ground handling units to develop detailed operational plans, enhance flight coordination, and reduce congestion during peak hours. Aviation security and safety measures have also been tightened. The airport advises passengers to arrive early, prepare all necessary documents, and prioritize online check-in to avoid overload.

On April 25, Director Nguyen Chien Thang of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Ferry Management Enterprise stated that during the April 30 and May 1 holidays this year, key ferry terminals in Ho Chi Minh City will operate at full capacity, mobilizing a maximum of 15 vessels to meet the increased travel demand of the people.

Accordingly, the unit has developed a traffic management plan in advance at the Cat Lai ferry terminal (connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province) and the Binh Khanh ferry terminal (connecting Nha Be Commune and Can Gio Commune).

During peak travel days, all ferries will be deployed to ease traffic and reduce congestion. Authorities expect the Cat Lai ferry terminal to handle about 58,000 passengers daily with roughly 280 round trips while the Binh Khanh ferry terminal is projected to serve around 35,000 passengers per day across approximately 230 trips.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan