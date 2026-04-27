Lam Dong unveils 2026 summer tourism season, Mui Ne master plan

On April 26, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province held the “Welcome Summer Tourism 2026” event and officially announced the master plan for the development of the Mui Ne National Tourist Area through 2040, with a vision toward 2050.

On April 26, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province organized the “Welcome Summer Tourism 2026” event and officially announced the master plan for the development of the Mui Ne National Tourist Area through 2040, with a vision toward 2050. (Photo: SGGP)

The plan sets out a new strategic direction for the development of the locality’s coastal tourism sector, aiming to unlock the full potential of Mui Ne as a key national tourism destination.

The Mui Ne National Tourist Area covers an area of approximately 14,760 hectares, spanning Phu Thuy Ward, Mui Ne Ward, Hoa Thang Commune, and Phan Ri Cua Commune.

By 2040, the area is envisioned to develop into an internationally recognized tourism hub and a leading destination in the Asia–Pacific region. Its core tourism products will include coastal resort services, marine sports, and tourism associated with distinctive sand landscapes, as well as the cultural values of the Cham people and local coastal communities.

According to the approved master plan, the Mui Ne National Tourist Area will be developed under the model of “one coastal corridor – three centers – multi-directional access to the sea,” with a 63-kilometer coastal route serving as the backbone linking the entire area.

By 2030, Mui Ne is projected to welcome approximately 14 million visitors, increasing to 25 million by 2040. The accommodation system is expected to expand to around 71,500 rooms, reflecting the scale of development envisioned for this key national tourism destination.

The Mui Ne National Tourist Area spans approximately 14,760 hectares, extending across Phu Thuy Ward, Mui Ne Ward, Hoa Thang Commune, and Phan Ri Cua Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Dinh Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, the event aims to finalize land-use and infrastructure planning while announcing a new development vision to position Mui Ne as a major tourism center in southern Vietnam. The plan also seeks to strengthen connectivity with Da Lat, Ta Dung, and coastal destinations across the South Central region.

On this occasion, Lam Dong Province also launched a series of tourism stimulus activities under the theme “Visit Lam Dong – Chase the Clouds, Ride the Silver Waves,” promoting the locality as a destination where blue seas, highlands, and vast forests converge.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh