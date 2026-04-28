Nearby destinations take lead on Hung Kings' Commemoration Day

During the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday, festive and shopping activities are vibrant nationwide. The trend toward short trips, with a preference for nearby destinations, continues to dominate.

Visitors tour the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27. (Photo: SGGP)

From early morning, familiar attractions such as Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Dam Sen Cultural Park, Suoi Tien Tourist Area, the Cu Chi Tunnels historical site, and the Reunification Palace were already crowded. Entrance gates and parking areas were frequently overloaded, with long queues forming.

Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens recorded nearly 30,000 visitors on peak days—more than double the usual figure. Suoi Tien Tourist Area welcomed over 10,000 visitors on the main holiday, with crowds concentrating around performance zones and the artificial beach.

Ms. Hoang Thanh Thao from Dong Nai Province said that during this year’s holiday, her family opted for nearby destinations combined with short getaways. They explored Ho Chi Minh City on a double-decker bus, dined on a river cruise along the Saigon River at night, and experienced the Cu Chi Tunnels, among other activities.

Notably, night-time tourism products continue to retain visitors. Performances such as “Chao Show” and dinner cruise services along the Saigon River are frequently fully booked, particularly among young travelers and international visitors. In the retail sector, shopping malls and supermarkets have recorded a two- to threefold increase in footfall, while food courts, cinemas, and indoor entertainment areas remain consistently crowded. Deep discount programs—some reaching up to 90 percent—have helped stimulate consumer spending.

In Vung Tau Ward, over the three-day holiday period, from April 25 to 27, the locality welcomed approximately 70,000 visitors. Beaches, especially Bai Sau (Back) Beach, were at times packed with people. The surge in vehicles led to slow-moving traffic along coastal routes. Seafront hotels were fully booked early on, while dining and entertainment services operated at full capacity.

Visitors enjoy recreational activities and experiential tourism in Sa Pa, Lao Cai. (Photo: SGGP)

In Hanoi, major heritage sites such as Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), Hoan Kiem Lake, Hoa Lo Prison, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, and Tran Quoc Pagoda maintained a high but stable volume of visitors. Traffic regulation and timed entry arrangements were implemented early, preventing localized overcrowding and preserving the solemn cultural and historical space.

The growth momentum is clearly reflected in the April 2026 figures. According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the capital welcomed over 3 million visitors, up more than 13 percent year-on-year, while total tourism revenue reached approximately VND12.65 trillion (US$480.4 million), an increase of over 11 percent compared to the same period.

The Hung Kings Temple historical site in Phu Tho Province continued to stand out as a major highlight. During this year’s holiday, the locality is estimated to have welcomed around 7 million visitors. Streams of pilgrims stretched from the foot of Nghia Linh Mountain to the temples, creating a vibrant yet orderly atmosphere. Traffic management and crowd control were carefully prepared, ensuring safety. The journey to the Hung Kings Temple is not only a spiritual activity but also a profound cultural experience associated with the tradition of paying tribute to ancestors.

Several northern destinations simultaneously launched the summer tourism season. In Sa Pa, the Fansipan Rose Festival 2026 attracted tens of thousands of visitors to a flower valley spanning nearly 50,000 square meters, combined with carnival activities, artistic performances, and experiences conquering Fansipan Peak.

In Quang Ninh Province, Ha Long has welcomed a large influx of visitors, particularly following the launch of the nighttime harbor. This new tourism product has quickly become a popular gathering spot, contributing to longer visitor stays. Tourist numbers are forecast to continue rising sharply during the April 30 and May 1 holiday, when the Ha Long Carnival takes place. The event features large-scale street parades and artistic performances, combined with lighting and music, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere throughout the night and further positioning Ha Long as a destination that offers both heritage value and diverse experiential attractions.

At destinations such as Dong Van, Meo Vac, and Lo Lo Chai, visitor numbers were not excessively concentrated due to the proximity of two consecutive holidays; however, room shortages still occurred for those who did not book in advance.

On the afternoon of April 27, the Hue City Department of Tourism reported that the total number of visitors for sightseeing and leisure during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday reached approximately 310,500, three times higher than the same period in 2025, with estimated tourism revenue of VND760 billion (US$29 million).

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh