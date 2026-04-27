Entertainment, shopping venues draw large crowds during holidays

Entertainment and shopping venues draw large crowds during holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

From early morning, the entrance to Suoi Tien Tourist Area was packed with crowds, with long lines of visitors queuing to enter.

This year, Suoi Tien Tourist Area has intensified a wide range of promotional programs, attracting a large number of visitors. The site also distributed 10,000 portions of “Loc Vua Hung” rice to early arrivals during the day, while organizing a series of large-scale events, including incense-offering ceremonies and cultural performances blending traditional and modern elements.

In addition, the tourist area has upgraded around 150 recreational facilities and introduced several new attractions, such as the Infinity Slide at Tien Dong Beach, the Mega Zone, and Go Kart racing. It has also expanded the green agricultural space of Suoi Tien Farm and revamped its culinary area. These enhancements have drawn a steady flow of visitors from morning through the afternoon.

According to Suoi Tien Tourist Area, as of early afternoon on April 26, the site had welcomed approximately 10,000 visitors, reflecting its strong appeal during the holiday period.

At Dam Sen Cultural Park, visitor numbers also surged, driven by a 50 percent discount on entrance tickets and all-inclusive packages. The park further offered free admission to delegations affiliated with the Vietnam Fatherland Front system at wards and communes who came to pay tribute to the Hung Kings, facilitating broader public participation in commemorative activities honoring the nation’s forebears during the holiday.

Similarly, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens welcomed thousands of visitors for sightseeing and recreation from early morning on April 26, reflecting the strong demand for outdoor leisure activities during the festive period.

In addition, shopping malls and supermarket chains across Ho Chi Minh City were packed with customers. At Saigon Centre, Takashimaya Vietnam in Saigon Ward, as well as AEON Mall Tan Phu Celadon and GO! supermarkets in Tay Thanh Ward, foot traffic rose sharply from midday into the evening.

At present, AEON Vietnam is rolling out its nationwide “Grand Sale Festival” from April 24 to May 3, featuring deep discounts across multiple product categories. In addition, the month-long “Accompanying Price Reductions – Shop with Confidence” campaign has attracted a large volume of shoppers, offering fixed-price deals and discounts of up to 50 percent on summer fashion and consumer goods.

Meanwhile, the GO! The supermarket system has launched the “For Vietnam—Better Quality Every Day” program, providing discounts of around 50 percent on essential consumer goods while committing to transparent product origins, from farm to table.

On the same day, large numbers of domestic and international visitors flocked to Hue to explore cultural attractions and enjoy local cuisine.

According to Mr. Hoang Viet Trung, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, the art program “Mystical Imperial Night” is taking place from April 25 to 28 at the Hue Imperial Citadel, with free admission. The initiative enables residents and tourists to more easily access and experience the cultural heritage values of the former imperial capital, particularly within the unique setting of the royal court at night.

Meanwhile, the Da Nang Pizza Festival 2026 has drawn significant participation from both locals and visitors. A highlight of the event is a collection of 10 “pizza oven landmarks,” creatively recreating iconic symbols from Vietnam and around the world. The activity contributes to promoting culinary culture—especially pizza—within a space of international cultural exchange.

In Quang Tri Province, visitors are enjoying a diverse lineup of culinary and entertainment activities during the Quang Tri Culture and Tourism Week 2026, held from April 24 to May 1. According to Le Minh Tuan, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the event is expected to create a strong impetus for the local tourism sector.

Historical sites in Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces have drawn large crowds during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day. Mr. Dang Quoc Vu, Director of the Management Board of the Dong Loc T-junction Historic Site and the Ly Tu Trong Memorial Site, reported that in the first two days of the holiday, approximately 5,500 visitors came to offer incense and flowers in tribute to fallen heroes at the Dong Loc historical site.

Meanwhile, Director of the Management Board of the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site, Nguyen Bao Tuan, said that more than 30,000 visitors paid tribute at the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh on April 25 and 26.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh