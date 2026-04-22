Master plan aims to elevate Trang An-Tam Coc-Bich Dong as a global tourism hub

The initiative aims to further define and enhance the site’s values while aligning conservation with sustainable development, positioning it as a premier destination at home and abroad and a key tourism engine for Ninh Binh and the Red River Delta.

Trang An Boat Wharf, Ninh Binh Province (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has approved a master plan for the conservation, restoration, and revitalization of the Trang An–Tam Coc–Bich Dong scenic complex in Ninh Binh.

Issued under Decision No. 705/QD-TTg on April 21, 2026, the plan covers the entire 9,663 ha area of the complex, which forms part of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex.

The initiative aims to further define and enhance the site’s values while aligning conservation with sustainable development, positioning it as a premier destination at home and abroad and a key tourism engine for Ninh Binh and the Red River Delta. It also reinforces efforts to preserve outstanding universal values, implement local development strategies, and honor Vietnam’s commitments to UNESCO.​

The plan sets out boundaries, protection zones, land-use functions, and spatial organization, alongside phased infrastructure development. It provides a legal foundation for conservation projects and introduces policies to attract investment and boost community engagement.

Its scope includes zoning, conservation and restoration efforts, planning for heritage protection, protecting geological and cultural assets, developing tourism, upgrading infrastructure, and ways to put these plans into action.

A central focus is balancing heritage preservation with economic development, ensuring community livelihoods while improving social, technical, and tourism infrastructure. Conservation, restoration, and value-enhancement efforts must maintain original elements and uphold the integrity of the World Heritage site.

Tam Coc Rice Fields, Ninh Binh Province (Photo: SGGP)

Strict control will be imposed on visitor numbers, tourism activities, and construction, coupled with measures to restore the environment, protect landscapes, and enhance long-term resilience. Natural areas will be tightly safeguarded, while tourism zones must blend with the landscape and prioritize eco- and cultural tourism. Traditional villages will retain their existing character without urban expansion, preserving agricultural spaces, craft traditions, and intangible heritage. Mixed-use conservation areas will be closely managed, with no unauthorized conversion of agricultural land.

​The plan also highlights the preservation of traditional festivals and indigenous knowledge, including the hallmark rituals of the former imperial capital region, such as the Hoa Lu water procession and festivals at Thai Vi and Bai Dinh temples. Local knowledge linked to festivals, including herbal medicine practices in Sinh Duoc village and historical worship traditions associated with To Hien Thanh will also be safeguarded.​

At the same time, it promotes the development of distinctive tourism products tied to heritage, festivals, local lifestyles, and cuisine while strengthening links with cultural industries. Priority will be given to eco-tourism and diversified offerings aligned with market trends, including cultural and archaeological tourism, pilgrimage tours, adventure sports, craft village experiences, technology-driven tourism, wellness services, MICE, and educational tourism.

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