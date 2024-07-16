Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang hydroelectric plants begin water release on July 16

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has required Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang hydroelectric plants to open their sluice gates to battle rain-triggered floods, starting from July 16 dusk.

Hoa Binh hydroelectric plant will begin water release at 4 p.m. on July 16.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, from this morning until noon on July 16, various northern mountainous areas have experienced prolonged rain, causing a rise in water levels in hydroelectric reservoirs.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting warned of a persistent rain across the Central and Northern regions lasting until July 18. In addition, despite the tropical depression dissipating, its circulation continued to severely affect weather conditions on the mainland.

According to information from the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, as of 9 a.m. on July 16, the water level at Hoa Binh hydroelectric plant reached 108.67 meters with a flow rate of over 4,400 cubic meters per second while the water level at Tuyen Quang hydroelectric plant was measured at 109.46 meters with a flow rate of 673 cubic meters per second.

To ensure water level safety management for these reservoirs in accordance with regulations, since July 16 afternoon, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Deputy Head of the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control required directors of Hoa Binh Hydroelectric Company and Tuyen Quang Hydroelectric Company to open an additional bottom sluice gate at Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang hydroelectric plants respectively.

The opening will start from 4 p.m. on the same day.

Earlier, Hoa Binh hydroelectric reservoir had already opened one bottom sluice gate.

Thus, starting from July 16 dusk, the two hydroelectric plants will release water through three sluice gates while generating maximum electricity through their turbines.

It is forecast that the water levels of the Red River in the capital city of Hanoi will rise rapidly in the next couple of days.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong