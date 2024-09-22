Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant required to reopen sluice gates amid rains, floods

Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant has just been ordered to re-open its two bottom sluice gates at noon on September 22 to regulate water levels in the reservoir due to the impact of current rains and floods.

Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant has just been required to reopen its sluice gates to release water amid current complicated, unpredictable rains and floods. (Photo: EVN)

Thus, the hydropower plant resumed discharging water after 11 days of closing all of its sluice gates on September 11 as ordered.

The reopening of the bottom sluice gates is implemented amid the current complicated flooding conditions over the Northern region to reduce significant pressure on the hydropower system.

On September 22 morning, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development issued an urgent directive requesting the Director of Hoa Binh Hydropower Company to open one bottom sluice gate at noon on the same day amid the upstream water level at the reservoir reaching 116.99 meters, with an inflow rate of 3,179 cubic meters per second and an outflow rate of 2,039 cubic meters per second.

The water release is to ensure the safety of the reservoir and regulate flood waters as required.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development asked the Director of Hoa Binh Hydropower Company to closely monitor rainfall, developments of rains, floods and water levels and assess the safety of works.

Residents, who are living in the downstream area of the Da River, are recommended to closely monitor information and schedule of water release to ensure the safety of people and property.

By noon on September 22, the Department of Dyke Management and Flood Prevention indicated that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a second urgent directive requiring the Director of Hoa Binh Hydropower Company to open one more bottom sluice gate at 1 p.m. on the same day.

Besides that, the Department of Dyke Management and Flood Prevention has informed localities including Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh and Ninh Binh of the water discharge.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development requested the localities above mentioned to strengthen inspections and ensure the safety of works along rivers, aquaculture farming activities, waterway transportation and projects under construction.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong