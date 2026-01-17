Ho Chi Minh City’s people-to-people diplomacy leaves distinct mark

On January 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) held a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (November 17, 1950–2025).

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha underscored the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in Ho Chi Minh City’s development and international integration.

He noted that the city’s external relations have recorded many notable achievements, with people-to-people diplomacy leaving a particularly strong imprint, closely associated with the 75-year tradition of the industry.

Over the years, Ho Chi Minh City has organized more than 100 exchange and external affairs activities and received numerous international delegations, mobilized over VND400 billion (US$15.2 million) in aid from foreign non-governmental organizations for healthcare, education, and social welfare, and implemented a range of humanitarian programs, including support for countries such as Cuba and Thailand as well as assistance for communities affected by natural disasters.

External communications efforts have also been intensified, helping project the image of a dynamic and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City to the region and the world.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Representing the diplomatic corps in Ho Chi Minh City, Consul General of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in Ho Chi Minh City, Phonesy Bounmixay, congratulated the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) and its member organizations on their 75-year journey of formation and development.

He praised VUFO for its significant contributions in mobilizing international solidarity, support, and cooperation for the Vietnamese people’s struggle for national independence, as well as for the cause of national construction and defense.

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations presented certificates of merit to HUFO collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements in 2025.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh