Ho Chi Minh City Youth pioneers digital transformation strategy

A conference summarizing the 2025 Summer Volunteer Programs and Campaigns of Ho Chi Minh City Youth was held at the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Youth Center, Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on September 18.

Attending the conference were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, along with Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, attends the event and presents certificates of merit to collectives and individuals with their outstanding achievements in the 2025 summer volunteer programs and campaigns.

Delivering his remarks at the event, Mr. Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, said that the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union has recently seen a historic moment with the merger of three localities, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

With youthful spirit and enthusiasm, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union overcame many challenges and difficulties in organizing and implementing summer volunteer campaigns and achieved positive results.

Notably, there was a volunteer activity to support public administration centers in communes and wards after the merger. 261 outstanding union members have been admitted to the Party during this summer, along with other meaningful activities.

Overview of the conference summarizing the 2025 summer volunteer programs and campaigns.

In the coming period, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union will persistent its programs and organize meaningful activities to support locals in remote areas, border areas and islands.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union also hoped that Youth Union members and young people in Ho Chi Minh City would pioneer in digital transformation, scientific and technological development, and better implement volunteer activities for next summer.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, presents certificates of merit to collectives and individuals.

It is reported that from June 2 to August 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union carried out six volunteer programs and campaigns, including the Red Flamboyant Volunteer Campaign, the Pink Holiday Volunteer Campaign, the Green March Volunteer Campaign, the Green Summer Volunteer Campaign, the Exam Support Program, and the Blue Shirt Tutor Program, with a participation of 692,646 volunteer turns who are union members and young people.

Delegates at the conference pose for a commemorative photo.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong