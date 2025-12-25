Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City decentralizes construction permit authority

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee decentralized the authority to grant construction permits and set regulations on the scale and duration of works eligible for time-limited permits in the city.

Under Decision 29/2025 issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, local People’s Committees at the communes, wards and special zones can issue construction permits for individual houses, excluding grade II or higher works, and for projects with only grade III or grade IV houses that cross multiple administrative units.

The local unit with the largest portion of the project land will issue the permit; all other projects are handled by the municipal Department of Construction.

bo-giay-phep-xay-dung-h1-6661-1059.jpg
A repair project on Duong Quang Ham Street, An Nhon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

For projects located in areas with approved sub-zone or functional sub-zone plans that have been announced but not yet implemented, and the areas where land recovery decisions have not been made, time-limited permits may be issued for buildings up to three floors. New constructions with basements are allowed a maximum of one basement level.

Regarding buildings granted time-limited construction permits, the permit will specify the structure’s duration, which is determined by the issuing authority based on the planned implementation timeline. The maximum duration cannot exceed five years and may be adjusted according to the management and development needs of each area when issuing the permit.

Decision 29/2025 will take effect on January 1, 2026.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

construction permit authority scale and duration of works time-limited permits sub-zone or functional sub-zone plans Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee

