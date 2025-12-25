Ho Chi Minh City

Multi-purpose sports complex for Ho Chi Minh City workers commences

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation yesterday commenced the construction of a multi-purpose sports complex at the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Cultural Palace.

The project is part of activities commemorating the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union for the 2025–2030 term.

hinh-2-9885-9337.jpg
Delegates perform the ritual for agroundbreaking ceremony for the project. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

With a total investment of nearly VND85 billion (approximately US$3.2 million) from the central government budget and the Labor Federation’s investment fund, the project comprises two key components. These comprise the construction of a modern three-storey multi-purpose building with a total floor area of 4,642 square meters and a capacity of over 800 people, as well as the comprehensive upgrading of the technical infrastructure, landscaping, courtyards, and internal roads within the Labor Cultural Palace.

hinh-1-5680-3068.jpg
Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Vo Khac Thai delivers a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Vo Khac Thai stated that the project aims to modernize facilities to better serve workers’ cultural activities, sports and physical training, and the hosting of large-scale political and socio-cultural events, reflecting the trade union’s commitment to the comprehensive welfare of workers.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation multi-purpose sports complex First Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union Labor Cultural Palace

