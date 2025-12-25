The supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) for buses in 2026 is assured, ensuring that the bus system will continue to operate normally.

Ho Chi Minh City affirms CNG buses continue normal operations. (Photo: SGGP)

On December 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center under the city’s Department of Construction confirmed that CNG-fueled buses across the city were operating normally, with no services suspended due to fuel shortages.

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center, Pham Ngoc Dung, more than 300 CNG-powered buses are currently operating normally to meet public travel demand. In recent days, transport operators have continued negotiations and contract signings for fuel supply, with no disruptions to CNG deliveries or bus services reported.

Earlier, in an effort to help stabilize CNG prices for buses, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center held a working session on November 7 with Southern Gas Trading Joint Stock Company (KMN) to discuss fuel supply and pricing. According to KMN, CNG prices have risen by around US$1 per million British Thermal Units (BTU) since April 1.

At the same time, from 2026, domestic CNG supply could face potential challenges as input gas purchase agreements with PetroVietnam Low-Pressure Gas Distribution Joint Stock Company (PV GAS D) have yet to be extended beyond December 31.

Faced with the risk of rising prices and potential supply shortages that could disrupt public transportation, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has issued a formal request to the Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), while also reporting to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Vietnam National Industry and Energy Group. The department urged support in ensuring a stable supply of CNG for buses. It also recommended maintaining a reasonable and long-term stable CNG price, comparable to levels before April 2025, in order to facilitate long-term contracts for transport operators and ensure uninterrupted service.

Although the Department of Construction has not yet received an official response, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center, Pham Ngoc Dung, said that ongoing discussions with suppliers have yielded positive signals. The parties have agreed on the goal of preventing any disruption to public passenger transport and maintaining stable fuel prices. As a result, the supply of CNG for buses in 2026 is expected to be secured, ensuring the continued normal operation of the city’s bus network.

In the long term, to reduce dependence on CNG fuel, the Department of Construction and the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center have developed a roadmap to gradually transition aging CNG buses to electric buses. Specifically, starting December 25, bus routes No. 33 and 150 will be fully converted to electric buses.

Earlier, Southern Gas Trading Joint Stock Company (KMN) reported that it had received a notice from PV GAS D regarding the suspension of gas supply starting January 1, 2026. However, the Department of Construction emphasized that it has been proactively coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure a stable CNG supply, preventing any disruption to bus services and meeting the transportation needs of city residents.

Related News Hundreds of buses in HCMC at risk of being sidelined by CNG shortages

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh