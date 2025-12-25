Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC announces list of 12 exemplary young citizens in 2025

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union has officially unveiled the list of 12 recipients of the “Outstanding Young Citizen” title for 2025.

This year, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union honored 12 exemplary young citizens excelling in various fields, including scientific research, innovation, education, national defense and security, culture, sports and healthcare.

Among them, Nguyen Tan Sang, a sportsman, and Bao Ngoc, a beauty queen, were honored with the title of “2025 Outstanding Young Citizens of HCMC.”

These outstanding individuals were selected from 157 nominations submitted by 86 units. In addition, the selection council also honored seven individuals as “Outstanding Youth of Ho Chi Minh City” for 2025, recognizing nominations that met the required criteria.

btt-0-danh-sach-ucv-2-8960-2241.jpg
The list of 12 outstanding young citizens of HCMC 2025

The title of “Outstanding Young Citizen of Ho Chi Minh City” has been awarded by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union since 2006. It is a prestigious honor recognizing young individuals who live virtuously, pursue ideals and ambitions, and make tangible contributions to the community and the city’s development. The commendation ceremony is scheduled for January 1, 2026.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

exemplary young citizens of 2025 list of 12 exemplary young citizens the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn