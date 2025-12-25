HCMC announces list of 12 exemplary young citizens in 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union has officially unveiled the list of 12 recipients of the “Outstanding Young Citizen” title for 2025.

This year, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union honored 12 exemplary young citizens excelling in various fields, including scientific research, innovation, education, national defense and security, culture, sports and healthcare.

Among them, Nguyen Tan Sang, a sportsman, and Bao Ngoc, a beauty queen, were honored with the title of “2025 Outstanding Young Citizens of HCMC.”

These outstanding individuals were selected from 157 nominations submitted by 86 units. In addition, the selection council also honored seven individuals as “Outstanding Youth of Ho Chi Minh City” for 2025, recognizing nominations that met the required criteria.

The list of 12 outstanding young citizens of HCMC 2025

The title of “Outstanding Young Citizen of Ho Chi Minh City” has been awarded by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union since 2006. It is a prestigious honor recognizing young individuals who live virtuously, pursue ideals and ambitions, and make tangible contributions to the community and the city’s development. The commendation ceremony is scheduled for January 1, 2026.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong