Ho Chi Minh City welcomes Slovenian businesses

Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung receives Secretary General Renata Cvelbar Bek of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of Slovenia

At yesterday’s meeting with Ms. Renata Cvelbar Bek, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of Slovenia, on the occasion of her visit to the city.

Both sides expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Slovenia, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, education, and culture. Deputy Chairman Nguyen Van Dung highly valued the relationship between the two countries affirming the southern metropolis is committed to developing positive cooperation with Slovenia.

Trade and investment relations between the two sides have not yet reached their full potential.

The Vice Chairman of HCMC hoped that the two sides would take advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to access each others’ markets and boost trade in the coming time.

He revealed that Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98 on piloting mechanisms and special policies for the city’s development including mechanisms and policies to create favorable conditions for the city to attract strategic investors, focusing on priority sectors such as the digital economy, research, application, innovation, start-ups, technology transfer; development of transport infrastructure, intermodal transport and connection (road, seaport, air); high-quality services (finance, banking, logistics, telecommunications, transport, tourism); high-tech application agriculture, and clean energy.

He said that Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes Slovenian businesses to invest in the city, especially in areas where Slovenia has strengths such as maritime transport, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals. He said that HCMC authorities are committed to creating a good environment for foreign businesses including Slovenian companies which pour investment in the city.

Slovenia sees Ho Chi Minh City as an important partner and believes that there is potential for cooperation in the fields of education and culture.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome from Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Secretary-General Renata Cvelbar Bek said that she was impressed with the socio-economic development achievements of Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular, as well as the strong steps forward in trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Reiterating that Slovenia always considers Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular as important partners, Ms. Renata Cvelbar Bek stated that in addition to trade and investment, the two sides have great potential for cooperation in the fields of education and culture. This will help the people of the two countries have more opportunities to learn about each other's unique cultures.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan