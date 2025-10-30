HCMC, Guangdong partner on electric vehicle, green supply chain development

Ho Chi Minh City and Guangdong (China), a major manufacturing hub for electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, and green technology, have moved to promote cooperation in this sector.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong and delegates find more information about Chinese electric vehicles

A workshop was held this morning in HCMC to promote cooperation between Vietnam and China (Guangdong) in developing electric vehicles and the green supply chain. The event was organized by the Guangdong Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Industry 4.0 Revolution (HCMC C4IR).

In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the HCMC People's Committee affirmed the great complementary potential between Guangdong and HCMC. On one side is a production and technology hub with China's leading modern industry, particularly in EV, battery, and green technology manufacturing. On the other side is HCMC—a dynamic market, a gateway to Southeast Asia, and a pioneering locality in Vietnam’s clean energy and green transport transition.

HCMC identifies the green transition as a top priority, with the specific goal of having 100 percent of its bus fleet use electric power or environmentally friendly fuels by 2030. The city is implementing a project to convert its entire current fleet of over 3,200 buses to electric vehicles, with a total cost exceeding VND13.5 trillion. Simultaneously, it is rolling out a project to convert all ride-hailing vehicles from fuel to electric, aiming to complete the transition for at least 80 percent by 2027 and 100 percent by 2030.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong proposed five key areas of cooperation:

- Developing EV manufacturing and assembly, by encouraging corporations and multinational companies to invest, form joint ventures, and transfer technology in HCMC and the Southern region.

- Building charging station infrastructure and technical standards.

- Linking the supply chain for components, batteries, and green materials to form a regional supply chain serving the ASEAN market.

- Developing green logistics and industrial parks, by utilizing HCMC's port, airport infrastructure, and modern logistics network.

- Cooperating in research, training, and innovation.

The HCMC administration is committed to creating a favorable, transparent, and competitive investment environment for Guangdong and international enterprises. This includes finalizing the policy system to support EV development, simplifying administrative procedures, creating a favorable investment environment, and coordinating closely with investors during project implementation.

Speaking at the workshop, Consul General of China in HCMC Tang Li stated that Guangdong is the province with the largest GDP in China and possesses highly complete manufacturing and supply chains, particularly for EV production and related components. Guangdong has introduced numerous policies to support its enterprises in expanding to foreign markets, with Vietnam being a crucial partner market and electric vehicles being a bright spot for cooperation. The Consulate General will actively support the promotion of this collaboration.

Ho Chi Minh City also promotes rooftop solar power, strengthens cooperation with Guangdong enterprises. A representative from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade provided an update on the city’s efforts to expand rooftop solar power development. Meanwhile, representatives from major enterprises in Guangdong introduced their companies and products, expressing strong interest in business cooperation opportunities.

During the conference, delegates also visited exhibition booths showcasing electric vehicles and leading green technology solutions from Guangdong-based companies.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan