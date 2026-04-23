Ho Chi Minh City and Guangdong strengthen ties

Ho Chi Minh City leaders welcomed a Guangdong delegation on April 22, reaffirming the long-standing Vietnam–China partnership and pledging deeper cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

On the afternoon of April 22, Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, received Yuan Guqie, Member of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, who led a delegation on a visit and working session in Ho Chi Minh City.

HCMC Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong receives Yuan Guqie, Member of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Anh)

During the meeting, Ho Chi Minh City Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong underscored that Vietnam–China ties reflect a longstanding neighborly friendship—described as a close and enduring partnership—built on political trust and shared development goals. In that context, he said the city places high priority on expanding cooperation with Chinese localities, particularly Guangdong Province, a key economic partner for Vietnam.

The Deputy Secretary outlined Ho Chi Minh City’s new development direction following the expansion of its economic footprint, which now spans more than 6,700 square kilometers and has a population exceeding 14 million. He said the city is pursuing a comprehensive strategy centered on high technology, international finance, logistics, the maritime economy, and innovation.

HCMC Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong gifts Yuan Guqie, Member of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Anh)

Ms. Yuan Guqie praised Ho Chi Minh City’s role in regional economic development and expressed the desire to strengthen substantive cooperation between the two localities, particularly in Party building, trade, investment, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides noted that cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Guangdong has a history of more than 30 years, continuously developing positively, especially in trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

By Viet Anh - Translated by Anh Quan