Ho Chi Minh City, Guangzhou deepen infrastructure, green cooperation

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City arrived in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on September 29 as part of its working visit to China.

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc at a meeting with Guangzhou Mayor Sun Zhiyang.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, met with Mr. Sun Zhiyang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangzhou and Mayor of Guangzhou, later the same day.

Mr. Sun Zhiyang welcomed the delegation, noting that Guangzhou and Ho Chi Minh City have maintained a 30-year sister-city relationship.

He said this year marked the beginning of Guangzhou's 15th Five-Year Plan, under which the city is positioning itself around five key functions: an international trade hub, an advanced manufacturing center, an international center for innovation in science and technology, a southern gateway, and a leading force in China's reform and opening-up drive.

Against that backdrop, Guangzhou wants to deepen cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in emerging fields, particularly artificial intelligence, digitalization, and green transformation, Mr. Sun Zhiyang said.

Impressed by Guangzhou's development achievements, especially its progress in green transformation, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc spoke highly of the city's position and development potential in the new period.

Delegates pose for a group photo.

Building on the respective strengths and development needs of the two cities, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc called for closer cooperation in several priority areas, particularly infrastructure development and urban rail systems.

He also proposed strengthening business-to-business links and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in logistics and seaports.

Such cooperation could capitalize on Ho Chi Minh City's role as a gateway connecting the Mekong subregion and Guangzhou's position as an important hub in the supply chains and logistics network of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

By Tran Hung, Nguyen Quoc, Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan