HCMC to mobilize 4,200 youth volunteers for “digital summer” campaign

Ho Chi Minh City will mobilize 4,200 youth volunteers for the 2026 “Digital Summer” campaign to support administrative reform, digital transformation and public services across 168 wards, communes and special administrative zones.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued a directive launching the “Digital Summer” volunteer campaign to support administrative reform and improve public services at local levels as part of the city’s 2026 summer volunteer programs.

The campaign aims to promote the pioneering role of youth union members in supporting grassroots digital transformation while enhancing digital skills for officials, civil servants and residents. The program is also expected to contribute to the implementation of the two-tier local government model under Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW and help build digital government and digital society platforms.

According to the plan, the 2026 “Digital Summer” campaign will deploy volunteers from May 31 to August 15 across 168 wards, communes and special administrative zones in Ho Chi Minh City, with each locality assigned at least 20 volunteers per shift.

Youth volunteers support digital transformation efforts by helping residents use smartphones and online platforms.

The city requested Party committees, departments and local authorities to support volunteer teams in providing basic digital skills training for residents, assisting people in accessing online public services, supporting Party members with digital administrative procedures and promoting awareness of digital transformation.

Volunteers will also help household businesses and small traders adopt digital tools, support artificial intelligence applications, and assist in digitizing documents and cleaning data systems.

The campaign launch ceremony, scheduled for late May, will feature interactive experience stations such as the “Digital Citizen” station, offering guidance on digital signatures and online public services; the “Digital Party Member” station; and the “Digital Economy” station, introducing AI tools and QR-code payment systems.

Volunteers support local residents in accessing digital services during the “Digital Summer” campaign.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee assigned its Organization Commission, in coordination with the Party Committee Office and the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, to train volunteers to support the operation of Party administrative procedures in electronic environments, particularly through the electronic Party member handbook application.

Meanwhile, the Party Committee Office will organize training for specialized volunteer teams responsible for sorting and digitizing archival documents at 38 local Party committees and the city archive system.

The municipal Department of Science and Technology was tasked with coordinating training programs and providing instructional materials and technical support for volunteers. Initial efforts will focus on helping residents use five key digital applications, including VNeID Level 2, the city’s Digital Citizen app, online public services, the electronic health handbook and the digital social insurance application VssID.

The municipal Youth Union will oversee and coordinate volunteer teams supporting administrative reform, digital transformation and public service improvements across local communities.

Local Party committees were also instructed to establish at least one “Digital Summer” volunteer team in each ward, commune or special administrative zone, prioritizing young Party members and youth with basic information technology knowledge.

The campaign will further encourage universities and colleges in Ho Chi Minh City to send student volunteers to support local digital transformation efforts while promoting research projects and technology transfer initiatives related to digital transformation in all 168 local administrative units.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Huyen Huong