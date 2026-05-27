HCMC seeks JICA’s continued support in infrastructure development, green growth

On May 27, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (R) receives Mr. Hayakawa Yuho, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong stated that in recent years, cooperation between Vietnam and Japan has developed remarkably, with Japan remaining one of Vietnam’s leading strategic partners. Ho Chi Minh City highly appreciates and acknowledges JICA’s practical contributions to the city over the years, particularly in transport infrastructure, water environment improvement, urban development, and human resources training projects.

Providing an overview of the city’s development orientation, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City has identified transport infrastructure, environmental infrastructure, digital infrastructure, smart urban development, and green growth as key pillars to enhance competitiveness and improve development quality.

Highlighting JICA’s reputation and experience, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong expressed his hope that JICA would continue accompanying the city in the coming period, with a focus on wastewater treatment, public transport development, green transformation, and high-quality human resources training.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (R) receives Mr. Hayakawa Yuho, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will continue directing relevant departments and agencies to closely coordinate with JICA, proactively address difficulties, and handle emerging issues in a spirit of goodwill, compliance with the law, and harmonization of the interests of all parties. The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee expressed confidence that cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and JICA will continue to grow more substantively and effectively, contributing to the city’s development and further deepening the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

Expressing his appreciation to Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong for taking the time to receive the delegation, JICA Senior Vice President Hayakawa Yuho conveyed his desire to participate in and support the city in formulating its master planning as well as implementing subsequent concrete steps. He expressed confidence in Ho Chi Minh City’s development potential and voiced hope that both sides would continue promoting effective cooperative projects in the future, thereby contributing to improved infrastructure quality, social welfare, and the establishment of a long-term sustainable cooperation foundation between JICA and the city.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh