Expansion of visa exemption policy to boost international tourists

The Vietnamese Government has just issued the visa exemption policy for citizens of 12 countries, taking effect from March 15. This move is seen as expanding the "door" to attract international visitors to Vietnam, including high-spending tourists.

Tourism experts said that with this visa exemption policy, the tourism industry set a target of welcoming 22-23 million international visitors and achieving total revenue from VND980 trillion (US$38.4 billion) to VND1.05 quadrillion (US$41.2 billion) this year, which is entirely feasible.

Large increase in the number of tourists

General Director of Vietluxtour Travel Company Tran The Dung yesterday shared with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper that the company’s partners sending tourists from the newly exempted countries have shown great interest in the Vietnamese market and the policy would bring an opportunity to maintain long-term partnerships with these partners.

By the end of this year, Vietluxtour is expected to welcome a surge of charter flights from Poland, bringing groups of tourists to explore Vietnam. Along with the ongoing promotional efforts and inbound tourism connections, the expanded visa exemption will serve as a significant boost to the tourism sector.

Tourists are arriving in huge numbers, and his company has been constantly busy, Mr. Tran The Dung added.

Positive tourism outlook as international visitors flock to Vietnam

Another good news was that charter flights transporting tourists from 11 Russian cities will land in Khanh Hoa Province on March 16 and flights to Phu Quoc Island will also resume which would mark a significant milestone for Vietnam’s tourism industry as familiar visitor groups return after a three-year absence.

International arrivals are not only flocking to Ho Chi Minh City but also in many provinces across the country. Preliminary statistics from some accommodation providers in Ho Chi Minh City show that international tourists account for 70 percent to 80 percent of total guests with high occupancy rates.

Restaurants and cruise operators along the Saigon River have also reported a noticeable increase in international visitors compared to the same period last year. In the evenings, more and more tourists are seen dining, enjoying entertainment, and experiencing the romantic river scenery.

An international MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) delegation travels to the Mekong Delta to experience the waterway tour after visiting destinations in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Gia Han)

According to the owner of Elisa Floating Restaurant Nguyen Hai Linh, many foreign guests are eager to explore Vietnamese cuisine and traditional dishes. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism noted that popular experiences among international tourists included dining on cruise ships while admiring the Saigon River at night, visiting the historic Cu Chi Tunnels, exploring the war zone in Rung Sac, Can Gio District and watching flocks of birds return to their nests in the evening.

Many regions have also recorded the reception of ultra-wealthy travelers from India, as well as mid-to-high-end cruise passengers from Europe and Northeast Asia and so on since the beginning of the year. According to Saigontourist Travel, cruise passenger arrivals have surged and the company hosted around 300,000 cruise tourists annually. This number is expected to grow significantly this year.

Strengthening tourism destination promotion

To attract high-spending tourists, travel businesses and agencies emphasized that it was important to impose the comprehensive policies and collaboration between enterprises, government agencies, and local authorities. Currently, numerous companies must fund their promotional efforts in the U.S., Australia, and Germany. Meanwhile, other countries and territories have allocated substantial budgets for tourism promotion, leading to significant returns.

Vietnam possesses a series of stunning landscapes stretching from North to South together with a rich, diverse culinary scene. However, fragmented information and limited promotion have affected the recognition of Vietnam's tourism sector in various markets.

General Director of Saigontourist Travel Nguyen Thanh Luu believed that increasing communication and targeted promotion would be essential to attract more visitors, particularly niche and high-spending travelers. Mr. Luu is also calling for greater investment in tourism marketing and improved collaboration among businesses to promote Vietnam as a premier travel destination.

High-quality products, attractive destinations and further expansion of visa exemption policy from the Government for potential markets will undoubtedly make Vietnam a must-visit destination for international tourists, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Luu emphasized.

Hosting around 20 million visitors annually, Deputy General Director of Sun World under Sun Group Tran Nguyen noted that international travelers enjoy exploring new destinations and experiencing regional cuisines. In order to enhance tourist experiences and promote Vietnam more effectively, Sun World recently signed a strategic partnership with Saigontourist Travel and Vietravel. The company also offers exclusive incentives for large tour groups and visitors from key markets.

This month, Vietnam introduced two major visa exemption policies, demonstrating strong efforts to accelerate the growth of its tourism industry. From March 1 to December 31, Vietnam is granting visa exemptions for group tours from Switzerland, Poland, and the Czech Republic as part of the government’s 2025 tourism stimulus program. Additionally, visa waiver will apply to nationals of the Federal Republic of Germany, the French Republic, the Italian Republic, the Kingdom of Spain, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Russian Federation, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Kingdom of Norway, and the Republic of Finland with a maximum temporary residence period of 45 days from the date of entry, no matter what visa types they currently hold or their purposes of entry, on the basis of eligibility for entry in accordance with Vietnamese laws following the Resolution No. 44/NQ-CP, issued on March 7, 2025.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong