HCMC Party Committee reviews proposal for new city media agency

HCMC leaders on May 28 reviewed a proposal to establish the HCMC Press and Radio-Television Agency as part of efforts to modernize the city’s media system.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang delivers concluding remarks at the conference.

At the sixth conference of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang underscored that the establishment of the HCMC Press and Radio-Television Agency is a major and consistent policy of the Party and the State aimed at fostering a more professional and modern media system capable of meeting growing demands in information and communications work.

The conference, held on May 28, was chaired by Politburo Member and HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang; Party Central Committee Member and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Party Central Committee Member, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Deputy Party Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet; and Deputy Party Secretary Dang Minh Thong.

According to a press release issued by the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, delegates discussed and provided feedback on several key proposals, including the draft Law on Special Urban Areas, a draft action program to implement Politburo Resolution No.09-NQ/TW on the construction and development of HCMC in a new era, and the proposal to establish the new city-level press and broadcasting agency.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Tran Luu Quang described the development of the Law on Special Urban Areas as an urgent requirement to address practical challenges facing the city. He called for all feedback raised at the conference to be fully incorporated while continuing to review and finalize the draft law to ensure consistency, feasibility, and alignment with central government orientations and the city’s long-term development goals.

Regarding the implementation of Politburo Resolution No.09-NQ/TW, the HCMC Party chief said the proposed action program clearly defines objectives, tasks, deadlines, and responsibilities for each agency and unit. He emphasized that the program also includes a concrete oversight mechanism to ensure unified, consistent, and synchronized implementation across the political system.

The action plan will be accompanied by real-time monitoring and evaluation tied to specific targets and responsibilities of each agency and locality. According to Mr. Tran Luu Quang, this approach is intended to accelerate the implementation of the resolution, mobilize, and allocate resources more effectively, remove development bottlenecks, and reinforce the city’s pioneering, dynamic, and innovative role.

On the establishment of the HCMC Press and Radio-Television Agency, Mr. Tran Luu Quang reiterated that the initiative follows the Party and State’s long-standing policy direction. The city, he said, is implementing the plan in close adherence to guidance from the central government to create favorable conditions for the media sector to develop professionally and modernly while meeting increasingly demanding communication and public information requirements.

He also urged Party committees, organizations, agencies, and local authorities at all levels to strengthen leadership and direction in carrying out the assigned tasks with determination and efficiency. He called on officials to uphold responsibility, initiative, and creativity to deliver more tangible progress in implementing the city’s political and development priorities in the coming period.

By Van Minh – Translated Thuy Doan