HCMC reviews waste transfer station system

Ho Chi Minh City reviews the municipal solid waste transfer station system across the city to reorganize and replan the network of municipal solid waste transfer stations.

Waste has piled up like mountains in the Bai Nhat area of Con Dao. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh has recently issued a document conveying directives from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on reviewing the solid waste transfer station system across the city in order to reorganize and replan the network of municipal solid waste transfer stations.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment to urgently complete the review and comprehensive assessment of the current solid waste transfer station network across the city in line with the administrative boundaries of wards, communes, and special zones following the merger process.



In addition, the department is tasked with evaluating the compliance of existing investment plans and the planning of solid waste transfer stations with technical standards and relevant environmental protection regulations, serving as a basis for adjustments and supplementary planning orientations in the coming time.

In addition, the Department of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for advising and proposing that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approve the policy for formulating the Ho Chi Minh City Solid Waste and Cemetery Management Plan through 2040, with a vision towards 2060.

People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones have been assigned to review and assess demand, propose locations, develop the network of solid waste transfer stations, and submit their reports to the Department of Agriculture and Environment for consolidation and handling. The People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones will be held accountable if they fail to promptly report or provide comprehensive assessments of demand, urgency, and proposed locations and networks of solid waste transfer stations in their respective localities.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh