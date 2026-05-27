HCMC leaders pay respects to Buddhist dignitaries during Vesak celebrations

HCMC leaders yesterday visited prominent Buddhist dignitaries to express profound gratitude for their contributions to social welfare and urge their continued support during the city’s new developmental phase.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (L) visits and talks with Most Venerable Vien Minh. (Photo: SGGP/Thu Huong)

A delegation led by Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the HCMC People’s Committee paid a visit to congratulate Most Venerable Vien Minh, Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Abbot of Buu Long Pagoda, alongside Most Venerable Ho Chanh, a member of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

At Buu Long Pagoda, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, acting on behalf of the city’s leadership, wished Most Venerable Vien Minh and Most Venerable Ho Chanh, as well as the monks and nuns, abundant health, peace, and universal auspiciousness.

For Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, observing the active participation of the religious community has strongly reinforced the city’s developmental goals. He acknowledged that, over the recent period, Buddhism has firmly accompanied and positively contributed to the overall development of HCMC. It’s clear that this profound impact is especially visible in social welfare activities, sustainable poverty reduction, and caring for the vulnerable, thereby creating a powerful ripple effect among the general public and Buddhists alike.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and delegates pose for a commemorative photo with Most Venerable Vien Minh and Most Venerable Ho Chanh. (Photo: SGGP/Thu Huong)

The Chairman earnestly hopes they’ll continue to guide the monks, nuns, and Buddhists to stand shoulder to shoulder with the city during its new developmental phase. Ultimately, this collective effort will help build HCMC to be truly worthy of its role as the nation’s premier economic locomotive.

On the momentous occasion of Vesak, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc wished the Most Venerables, monks, nuns, and Buddhists constant health and peace, urging them to continue spreading the noble spirit of compassion and devoted service within the community.

On the same morning, at Pho Minh Pagoda, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc visited and congratulated Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

Another delegation headed by Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC went to visit and congratulate Elder Most Venerable Thich Nhu Niem, Deputy Secretary of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Abbot of Phap Hoa Pagoda. The visit extends to Elder Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Deputy Supreme Patriarch and Disciplinary Head of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc warmly inquires after Most Venerable Thich Nhu Niem. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Speaking on behalf of the HCMC leadership, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc respectfully expressed his deep gratitude for the immense contributions made by the Elder Most Venerables to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and its HCMC chapter. He hopes the Elder Most Venerables will always remain in robust health.

He also expressed his wish for them to continue leveraging their profound experience and prestige to orient and lead dignitaries, monks, nuns, and Buddhists in contributing to the robust construction of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, joining hands to sustainably build and develop HCMC.

Also on May 26, a delegation led by Head Duong Anh Duc of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission under the HCMC Party Committee reportedly paid visits to congratulate various religious institutions in celebration of Vesak, Buddhist calendar year 2570, or solar year 2026.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc (4th, L), Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission visits and congratulates Giac Ngo Newspaper on the occasion of Vesak

The delegation dropped by to visit Giac Ngo Newspaper and Venerable Thich Tam Hai, the publication’s Editor-in-Chief. While there, Mr. Duong Anh Duc fully acknowledged and highly praised the pivotal role of Giac Ngo Newspaper in broadcasting vital information regarding spiritual life, culture, and social welfare, ultimately making a highly positive contribution to the cultivation of Buddhist culture within the community.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam