HCMC leaders meet UNESCO Head, JCCH President to boost cooperation

Senior officials of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held separate diplomatic meetings on May 26 to strengthen international ties in cultural preservation, environmental sustainability, and foreign investment.

The senior leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee received Jonathan Wallace Baker, Head of the UNESCO Representative Office in Vietnam, and Kume Kunihide, President of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCH) in Ho Chi Minh City.

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At the meeting (Photo: Mình Chau)

During the meeting with the UNESCO representative, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed the city’s desire for continued support and closer collaboration. Specifically, the city is seeking UNESCO's expertise to strengthen the management, scientific research, and preservation of the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve's mangrove ecosystems.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong at the meeting (Photo: Minh Chau)

Jonathan Wallace Baker, Head of the UNESCO Representative Office in Vietnam, at the meeting (Photo:Minh Chau)

Additionally, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong requested professional guidance and cooperation from UNESCO in compiling the scientific dossier to nominate the historic Cu Chi Tunnels for recognition as a World Heritage Site.

​In a separate session with Mr. Kume Kunihide and the JCCH leadership, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh expressed his confidence that Mr. Kunihide’s extensive experience in Vietnam would lead the chamber toward robust and effective future growth.

He noted that such development would significantly contribute to the cooperative relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and the Japanese business community. Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh reaffirmed that the city will consistently stand alongside foreign residents and enterprises, including the Japanese community, ensuring that any arising challenges are resolved promptly and satisfactorily.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan