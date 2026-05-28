Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC strengthens anti-corruption awareness campaigns

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has urged Party organizations at all levels to strengthen communication and public awareness efforts on anti-corruption, waste prevention and misconduct control.

On May 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization issued a directive requesting Party committees and organizations to strengthen information dissemination, public communication and education efforts related to the prevention and fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct.

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Under the directive, Party committees, organizations, and heads of agencies and units are required to take proactive measures to prevent corruption and to regularly conduct inspections and supervision to detect violations at an early stage, particularly at the grassroots and Party cell levels.

The document stressed that leaders who fail to detect corruption, wastefulness or misconduct through internal inspections, only for authorities to uncover them later, will be held accountable and face strict disciplinary measures.

Authorities were also instructed to implement criteria and guidance to help officials and Party members clearly recognize the “red lines” that must not be crossed under Central Government regulations.

In addition, the city will strengthen communication about anti-corruption initiatives and protect those who courageously report corruption, wastefulness, and misconduct.

The directive also called for stronger efforts to counter false accusations and distorted narratives spread by hostile forces, reactionary elements and political opportunists regarding corruption, wastefulness and misconduct issues.

By Van Minh - Translated by Huyen Huong

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