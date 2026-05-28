Six more housing projects in HCMC cleared for pink book issuance to homebuyers

HCMC is accelerating efforts to remove legal obstacles facing numerous stalled real estate projects, paving the way for the issuance of pink books to homebuyers.

At the meeting of Task Force 1645 on removing obstacles to pink book issuance (Photo: SGGP)

On May 27, Task Force 1645, headed by Director of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang, held a working session with project developers to address obstacles and review the issuance of certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses, and other land-attached assets (pink books) to homebuyers at commercial housing development projects.

The projects reviewed by the Task Force for pink book issuance to homebuyers include the Rach Lao Residential Area project in Phu Dinh Ward, developed by Phu Nhuan Housing Construction and Trading One Member Co., Ltd.; the 25D Nguyen Van Dau Residential Area project in Binh Loi Trung Ward, also developed by Phu Nhuan Housing Construction and Trading One Member Co., Ltd.; the Residential and Commercial-Service Complex at 119 Pho Quang Street in Duc Nhuan Ward, developed by Nova SAGEL Co., Ltd.; Areas A8 and A9 of the Phu Xuan Residential Area in Nha Be Commune, developed by Van Phat Hung Corporation; the H9BC Project at Lot H9, JF1A Street, New Urban Area, Binh Duong Ward, developed by H9BC Investment Co., Ltd.; and the Lan Anh Residential Area project in Binh Co Ward, developed by Lan Anh Real Estate Investment and Trading Co., Ltd.

Director of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang works with members of Task Force 1645 and representatives of commercial housing project developers. (Photo: SGGP)

One of the projects drawing significant public attention is the residential and commercial-service complex at 119 Pho Quang Street. According to a report by the HCMC Land Registration Office, the project comprises 33 low-rise housing units and one apartment building. The apartment block includes 22 floors and two basements, with a total of 693 apartments and 11 commercial-service units.

At the meeting, relevant agencies and units were requested to clarify several issues, including the project’s related financial obligations; the area of the underground section covered by the construction permit; the handover of land within the road setback area along Pho Quang Street for which the company is responsible; and the transfer of the project’s technical and social infrastructure systems.

After hearing opinions from relevant agencies and units, Director of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang directed that, for the time being, pink books be issued to homebuyers. However, project developers must commit to fulfilling any additional financial obligations that may arise.

For the remaining projects, the Director of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment also approved the issuance of pink books to homebuyers while requesting project developers to coordinate with the Department’s Land Economics Division, Land Management Division, and relevant agencies to complete several procedures, including the determination of additional financial obligations and the handover of infrastructure systems to local authorities for management.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh