Ho Chi Minh City to suspend acceptance of chemical industry applications

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade announced that it will temporarily suspend the receipt of administrative procedure applications related to the field of chemical industry from January 1, 2026.

Authorities conduct chemical spraying for mosquito control.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the suspension is due to the fact that government decrees and implementing circulars guiding the enforcement of the 2025 Law on Chemicals (Law No. 69/2025/QH15) have yet to be issued.

These regulations are expected to provide detailed provisions on chemical classifications, application forms, and procedures for the issuance of licenses and certificates.

As a result, the regulatory authority currently lacks a sufficient legal basis and specific guidance to assess and process applications in accordance with the new law.

To ensure that production and business activities are not disrupted, organizations and individuals are advised to comply with the transitional provisions set out in Article 48 of the 2025 Law on Chemicals, which takes effect on January 1, 2026, replacing the 2007 Law on Chemicals (Law No. 06/2007/QH12).

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh