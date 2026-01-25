Ho Chi Minh City to implement first-ever land price framework

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh has signed a document conveying the directive of the city's Chairman on the implementation of a new land price framework, which will be applied for the first time starting January 1, 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City plans to develop its first official land price framework. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the directive, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead, in coordination with relevant agencies and units, in disseminating guidance and overseeing the implementation of Resolution No. 87/2025/NQ-HDND issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council. The resolution stipulates the land price framework to be applied for the first time across the city from January 1, 2026.

According to Resolution No. 87/2025/NQ-HDND, residential land prices in Ho Chi Minh City had previously been kept largely unchanged or saw only modest increases, while sharper increases were recorded in neighboring localities such as Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

For residential land in Area 1, previously part of Ho Chi Minh City, the highest price is set at VND687.2 million (US$26,179) per square meter, applicable to prime streets such as Dong Khoi, Nguyen Hue, and Le Loi. The lowest price in this area is VND2.3 million (US$87.61) per square meter, recorded at the Thieng Lieng residential zone.

In Area 2 of the former province of Binh Duong, residential land prices peak at VND89.6 million (US$3,413) per square meter on streets such as Bac Si Yersin and Bach Dang, while the lowest level stands at VND1.3 million (US$49.52) per square meter on routes like DH.722 and Minh Tan–Long Hoa Road.

For Area 3, which covers the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, the highest residential land price is set at VND149.48 million (US$5,694) per square meter on Thuy Van Street. The lowest price is VND1.81 million (US$69) per square meter, applied to remaining local roads that have yet to be specifically classified and are managed at the commune level, with widths ranging from four to under six meters.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, the 2024 Land Law identifies 12 cases in which the land price table is to be applied. However, National Assembly Resolution No. 254/2025/QH15—which sets out specific mechanisms and policies to address difficulties in the implementation of the Land Law—limits the application of the land price table to only five cases.

As a result, the remaining seven cases will be determined using an alternative method, under which the land price table will be multiplied by an adjustment coefficient.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment will work with relevant agencies to submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee a proposal for developing the land price adjustment coefficient.

Once approved, the department will select consulting firms through a bidding process to determine adjustment coefficients for more than 11,000 roads across the city. The adjustment coefficient for the land price table, to be issued before July 1, is expected to strike a balance among the interests of the State, land users, and investors, while helping to accelerate compensation and site clearance for hundreds of projects currently underway in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh