Ho Chi Minh City provides Tet support for orphaned, disabled students

On January 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of People with Disabilities and Orphans organized the 2026 scholarship program titled “For the Future of Students with Disabilities and Orphans.”

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (R) and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of People with Disabilities and Orphans (3d, R), offer scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

During the program, the association, together with sponsoring organizations and benefactors, awarded scholarships to 400 students across 44 wards and communes in the city. A primary school student received a scholarship worth VND1 million (US$38), a secondary student got a scholarship worth VND1.2 million (US$45), and a high school student received a scholarship worth VND1.5 million (US$57). University and college students received VND2 million (US$76) per scholarship.

The association also partnered with sponsors to provide 15 bicycles to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. In addition, each student received a Tet gift and a Lunar New Year cash gift of VND500,000 (US$19). The total value of scholarships and gifts exceeded VND800 million (US$30,397).

On behalf of students, Nguyen Hoang Thanh Cong, a university student residing in Chanh Hung Ward in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed his deep gratitude to the association, sponsoring organizations, and benefactors. He said the timely support and encouragement from the association and donors had provided students with added motivation to overcome hardship and continue striving in their studies.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of People with Disabilities and Orphans, expressed her appreciation for the contributions of organizations and individuals who have accompanied and supported the program. She noted that their assistance in implementing the “For the Future of Students with Disabilities and Orphans” scholarship initiative, providing Tet gifts, and supporting students’ education has helped uphold the right to schooling and reduce school dropout rates.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh